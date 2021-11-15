“Between 2015 and 2020, Black traveled over 100,000 miles across 46 states … documenting the experiences of those living in the poorest communities. Starting in the Central Valley, where billions of dollars are generated every year in agricultural output but one third of the population lives in poverty, Black traveled to other areas of ‘concentrated poverty’ — a U.S. Census definition for places with a poverty rate of 20 percent or more. What Black found is that rather than being distant anomalies, these communities were rarely more than a two-hour drive apart, and he was able to travel the entire country without ever crossing the poverty line.”