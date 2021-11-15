Aren’t the actual policies our legislators do or do not put in place, are what’s really important? “American Geography” shows that Black was able to travel from the West Coast to the East Coast of the country, a journey of thousands of miles, without ever crossing the poverty line. What are we doing to address that? It seems as though political theater is just that — theater, entertainment, a distraction.
Black’s photos are almost too eloquent in showing the issues affecting America’s less affluent areas. The textures in his images are luxuriantly lush, and the artistry in rendering what was in front of his lens is immaculate. The work in “American Geography” is almost too beautiful for the wretched conditions it describes. But its deft touch is so compelling — the images are so vivid and riveting that you can’t help but be drawn to them and the questions they ask.
“American Geography” began as an exploration by Black of the conditions surrounding him. It’s not just parachuting into these situations and then jumping out. He doesn’t live in a loft in Manhattan or London or any other glitzy metropolis. He started in the very place he lives and then expanded outward.
As it says at the end of the book, “Matt Black lives in the Central Valley, a rural, agricultural area in the heart of California. He began taking photos for his local newspaper, and his work since has focused on themes of geography, inequality, and the environment in his native region and in related places.”
I first became aware of Black’s work more than 15 years ago while I was working alongside like-minded friends helping to produce an online magazine dedicated to documentary photography. One of our old professors, who is from California, introduced us to Black’s work.
This was far before Black’s profile began getting wide national and international attention. It was before his name began appearing in the Rolodexes of a lot of photography’s cognoscenti. But even back then, Black was doing exactly the same kind of work he does now, wholly dedicating himself to examining the conditions of poverty in the United States, considered one of the richest nations on Earth — if not the richest.
You’ll find a description of the process that Black went through as he compiled “American Geography” at the end of the book:
“Between 2015 and 2020, Black traveled over 100,000 miles across 46 states … documenting the experiences of those living in the poorest communities. Starting in the Central Valley, where billions of dollars are generated every year in agricultural output but one third of the population lives in poverty, Black traveled to other areas of ‘concentrated poverty’ — a U.S. Census definition for places with a poverty rate of 20 percent or more. What Black found is that rather than being distant anomalies, these communities were rarely more than a two-hour drive apart, and he was able to travel the entire country without ever crossing the poverty line.”
As this Post Editorial Board article notes, the United States continues to fracture as the gaps between the haves and the have-nots increases. As this happens, it remains vital to interrogate and show that an alternative reality to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and our elite coastal cities exists.
It is increasingly clear that the myth of the “American Dream” is fading away for a significant portion of Americans. “American Geography” attests to that in an extremely powerful way. It is an essential document for our increasingly unsteady times.
