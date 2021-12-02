The gender training focuses on how to work with victims. “You have to take a report!” psychologist Sandra Tomaino told 30 officers, male and female, at a session in Quilmes, near Buenos Aires. “You have to believe the woman. You have to do a risk evaluation.” The officers nodded. Tomaino encouraged the female officers to report colleagues if they themselves become victims of gender violence. In the past, Baudino said, female police officers were often unwilling to make a report because they believed it would not be taken seriously, and they feared they could be the targets of more violence from their abusers.