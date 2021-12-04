I’ve had a love affair with books for a very long time. Just holding one in my hands and feeling the texture of the cover and the smoothness of the pages, then dipping my nose into its pages to smell the familiar recognizability of the paper and the ink has always provided me with a certain comfort.
These sensations are always heightened when a book ends up in my hands that is the product of a deep love for its subject. Books aren’t just words on paper — they can be precious objects holding things near and dear to our hearts.
When I unwrapped photographer Juan Cristobal Cobo’s book, “La Luz Opaca,” (La Raya, 2021) these were the first things that rushed through my mind. It is first, and foremost, a lovingly created object. And once you crack open its pages and start journeying through the book you’ll see that it is also indelibly a photographic love poem to the city he lives in: Bogotá.
There’s a line from Jack Kerouac’s introduction to legendary photographer Robert Frank’s equally legendary book, “The Americans” that often comes to mind when I look at collections of black and white photographs like Cobo’s. Kerouac said (with deliberate misspellings), “Anybody doesnt like these pitchers don’t like potry, see? Anybody dont like potry go home see Television shots of big hatted cowboys being tolerated by kind horses.”
When it was published, Frank’s book was dismissed by some because it didn’t seem to show the U.S. in a flattering light. I can’t claim to know what Colombians think of Cobo’s book. But it is very interesting to me that his book’s title, “La Luz Opaca,” loosely translates (thanks, Internet) to “Opaque Light.” It’s as if Cobo is warning us that maybe not everything contained in the book has a positive slant.
Frank left an indelible mark on photography with “The Americans.” So much work that has followed owes a debt to that book. I’m not making any claim that Cobo’s work is anywhere near as powerful as Frank’s — only that it bears some of its DNA. As Frank did in “The Americans,” Cobo traveled the streets of Bogotá, camera in hand, as an outsider.
In an email to me, Cobo said:
“This book is the result of many years walking and photographing the streets of downtown Bogotá. Throughout this time, I’ve been able to make hundreds of photographs that have allowed me to feel and be deeply identified with much of what I’ve seen there; Bogotá, although not my hometown, has undoubtedly played an important role in finding and shaping my photographic gaze as I’ve experienced that strange joy that comes from the solitary exercise of going out to observe the world allowing me to be moved and ready to find that unique moment in which the miracle of a photograph occurs.”
“La Luz Opaca” is the result of an effort full of love, curiosity and mystery. As Piedad Bonnett says about Cobo’s photographs in the forward to the book, “At times it documents a social reality. And it allows us to see not only an outside wisely synthesized in its diversity, but also an inside: the one who goes through life looking greedily at the beauty of the world, which sometimes, as we know, can also reside in the ugly, in the apparently insignificant.”
