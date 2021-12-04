“This book is the result of many years walking and photographing the streets of downtown Bogotá. Throughout this time, I’ve been able to make hundreds of photographs that have allowed me to feel and be deeply identified with much of what I’ve seen there; Bogotá, although not my hometown, has undoubtedly played an important role in finding and shaping my photographic gaze as I’ve experienced that strange joy that comes from the solitary exercise of going out to observe the world allowing me to be moved and ready to find that unique moment in which the miracle of a photograph occurs.”