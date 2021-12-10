One can only imagine how difficult being in this position would be. And it was indeed difficult for both father and son. But there is so much hope in this story. As luck would have it, Alessandro was told he was a candidate for a lung transplant.
After a six-year wait on a transplant list, he received a call from the head physician at a hospital in Pavia, Italy, informing him that a transplantable pair of lungs had been found for him.
Because this happened right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, it was impossible for Alessandro to have any visitors in the hospital. And so he made the journey alone.
The transplant operation took 13 hours, and the hospital called Mattia to let him know it was successful. They just had to wait a few days as his father began to recover to see how it would go. The initial relief was so palpable, Mattia told In Sight, it felt like a miracle.
It’s not uncommon for complications to arise from major surgeries like this, and that happened with Alessandro. After a second operation, he would spend seven more months in the hospital.
Mattia told In Sight:
“In the first three months, the limitations of the pandemic prevented me from entering the hospital, so we communicated by video call. Also because of the tracheotomy, which prevented him from speaking, we used signs and writing to communicate and told each other about our days.
“On July 20, 2020, with great joy, we met again in the hospital and hugged each other from a distance. In November 2020, the clinical condition improves and he starts physical therapy in a new hospital.”
And then, on Dec. 30, Alessandro left the hospital able to breathe again on his own. An eight-year journey ended with a new lease on life.
A month later, Mattia said, his father headed to the Etruscan coast of Piombino, where he “enters the water, with the sun on his skin, breathing the sea air.”
