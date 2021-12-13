Although this narrative structure had been kicked around by other writers and thinkers for a long time, author Joseph Campbell popularized it in his 1949 book, “The Hero with a Thousand Faces.”
Here’s how Campbell describes it in that book:
“A hero ventures forth from the world of common day into a region of supernatural wonder: fabulous forces are there encountered and a decisive victory is won: the hero comes back from this mysterious adventure with the power to bestow boons on his fellow man.”
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? It is. You’ll find it permeating a lot of the storytelling you know best. The best and most obvious example is probably the Star Wars saga. Here’s an interesting piece on how the hero narrative runs through Star Wars.
In a statement provided to In Sight, Records provides more information behind the inspiration for “Hero”:
“ ’Hero’ is an epic collection of photographic odds and ends that have been carefully sequenced to follow the Hero’s Journey. … Consider it both a celebration of the inherent ambiguity of photography as well as a tongue-in-cheek attempt to find connections in, and add meaning to, my own life.”
Records’s photos, while seemingly banal, are little jewels of daily observation. They celebrate the little things in life. And by celebrating these little things, they give a reverence to them befitting all of our own journeys which are all, in their way, heroic.
You can see more of Records’s work and find out more about him on his website.
