I don’t exactly know why, but it seems like a lot of us tend to discard our neighbors’ experiences. Maybe it’s because of the intensity that living life just simply brings with it. I often wonder if the multitudes of lives being lived are truly taken into account by any of us. Are we all afforded an opportunity to be seen and heard? Or do some people, by dint of where they live or how much money they have, or any number of other arbitrary factors, matter more than others?