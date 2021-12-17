And so Facun set out to explore his home through his camera’s lens. At the time, he told me that his hope was “to make work that reads as a poem, a swan song to my neighbors. A reflection on the beauty of land and the resilience of those who I call friend. There is so much more to Appalachia than poverty, opioid addiction and other stereotypes that have been inflicted on the Appalachian folk. It is really quite beautiful here. In the end, I hope to honor the people and places I document.”
Facun kept working on his project after we published it here on In Sight. And it has resulted in a beautiful book called “Black Diamonds” (Fall Line, 2021). It expands significantly on the work Facun had already begun. The result is a book of poetic encounters with the people and places he and his family now call home.
At the end of “Black Diamonds,” Facun has written an afterword called “Unspoken Psalm” that gets at the heart of the work bound between its pages. He says:
“Life in Appalachia is fraught with mystery and mischaracterization; it’s marginalized or otherwise mischaracterized as ‘Trump country.’ Yet in all my interactions, that name has never once been involved — in this place the simple needs of day-to-day survival loom larger than the abstract issues of politics.
“My work is experiential and a visual exploration of place, community, and cultural identity in a polarized political climate and racially divided era in the United States. The images strive for an understanding of people and place through their daily goings-on.
“In the rural isolated foothills, pocked with poverty, these facets of Appalachia coexist with one another. A heritage of hospitality, not hate, is an unspoken psalm.”
I don’t exactly know why, but it seems like a lot of us tend to discard our neighbors’ experiences. Maybe it’s because of the intensity that living life just simply brings with it. I often wonder if the multitudes of lives being lived are truly taken into account by any of us. Are we all afforded an opportunity to be seen and heard? Or do some people, by dint of where they live or how much money they have, or any number of other arbitrary factors, matter more than others?
It’s work like that presented by Facun in “Black Diamonds” that keeps reminding me to ask myself these questions. So, in a sense, it’s work that transcends a particular place or people. It’s about community, how we build lives, how each of us either does, doesn’t or tries to fit in. We forget and forget and that’s why repeated reminders like “Black Diamonds” are important.
