Laub is almost painfully forthright about her feelings about all of this. She lets it all spill out in the extended captions throughout the book. Before we are able to dive into the photographs that immerse us in the story of “Family Matters,” Laub tells us: “This project is an exploration of the conflicted feelings I have about where I come from — which includes people I love and treasure, but with whom, most recently in a divided America, I have also struggled mightily. It is made with the intention to accept as well as to challenge — both them and myself.”