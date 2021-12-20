Laub’s book “Family Matters,’ (Aperture, 2021), which accompanies an exhibition at the International Center of Photography in Lower Manhattan, expands my experience of her work greatly. It is full of her bold photography, but the accompanying words give the photographs a heavier, more complex weight as we are introduced to Laub’s thoughts.
“Family Matters” is an incredibly intimate work about Laub’s family. But like all great art, it transcends what could be a narrowly defined story about her particular family, blooming into a larger commentary of the complexities of life. While documenting her own family’s traditions, hang-ups, contradictions, triumphs and even embarrassments, Laub is telling a story that is universal to all of us.
Laub’s book is simultaneously a deep, resonating portrait of the trials and tribulations of her own family and a mirror of how all of our lives are complicated roads, pocked with emotional potholes to navigate. As much as we like to think that we are all unique, this is a story just about all of us can relate to.
What’s interesting about our stories are they universalities — among them the push and pull of love and anxiety that we have for our families — that can inevitably be extrapolated in a way so that our stories make up our country’s stories.
We’re all individuals caught up in our own lives, but we’re all parts of families that make up the broader cultural cloth that woven together, becomes the American story.
“Family Matters” is the ongoing story of Laub’s family, its own threads that contribute to the larger societal cloth. It’s divided into four “acts.”
- The first act is about the events that make up Laub’s extended family: weddings, vacations, holidays and mitzvahs.
- The second is about Laub beginning to form her own family as she marries and has children.
- The third act sees major conflict coming into the story with Laub’s parents and relatives enthusiastic support of Donald Trump, whom she is vehemently opposed to.
- Act four deals with complications to the family story brought on by the pandemic, racial tensions in the United States and contentious political events taking place around the world, including the country’s most-recent fraught election.
Laub is almost painfully forthright about her feelings about all of this. She lets it all spill out in the extended captions throughout the book. Before we are able to dive into the photographs that immerse us in the story of “Family Matters,” Laub tells us: “This project is an exploration of the conflicted feelings I have about where I come from — which includes people I love and treasure, but with whom, most recently in a divided America, I have also struggled mightily. It is made with the intention to accept as well as to challenge — both them and myself.”
With photobooks, I rarely spend as much time with the text as I do with the photographs. But that’s not the case with “Family Matters.” I was completely sucked in once I started reading the extended captions. They are so full of fascinating, relatable, information. As I said in the beginning, this book expanded my appreciation of Laub’s work, which I already admired. Reading the words alongside the images brought up so many complicated feelings that reminded me of my relationship to my own family and to the events taking place in our country, too.
If you are in New York, you can experience Laub’s storytelling firsthand at the exhibition “Gillian Laub: Family Matters.” It will be on view at the International Center of Photography until Jan. 10.
