As Kashinsky tells it in his afterword to the bilingual book, it all began pretty quickly and then started cascading. He and his wife, Karla, met while they were students studying photojournalism at San Jose State University. And shortly after they met, they found themselves canoodling in the darkroom, hiding away from other students as well as their professors.
To use another well-worn set of cliches — one thing led to another and Kashinsky, a self-proclaimed surfer kid from California, and Karla, an Ecuadoran girl from a conservative family, found themselves living in a valley next to an extinct volcano in a place called Tumbaco, near Quito, Ecuador.
Soon after that, the two found out that their first son was on the way. Kashinsky didn’t want to venture too far from home now that his wife (oh yeah, they got married, too) was pregnant, and so he was hoping to find a project he could work on close to home. He says in the afterword: “As Karla’s belly was growing bigger with the baby, I was looking for a story I could really dig into without traveling too far from home. I began roaming the streets of Rumihuaico, casually documenting daily life with my iPhone.” And so the work that would end up being “Project Mi Barrio” began.
Kashinsky found himself documenting immense changes to his newfound community, changes that would end up being pretty profound and not unlike those happening around the globe. He says:
“At first the changes were subtle. A KFC was erected in Tumbaco. A small housing development sprang up where there was once just farmland. But recently these changes seem to be coming at an exponential rate. Two monstrous shopping malls now tower over the neighboring city of Cumbayá. Quito’s international airport moved into the valley, clogging up all the roadways. Bulldozers carved out valleys and took down old houses, making the way for a superhighway that now runs directly through my barrio.”
The drastic changes unfolding in front of Kashinsky’s eyes were admittedly a little bittersweet. I imagine this is the case for a lot of us — wanting to hold on to the way things are rather than see what has become so familiar evaporate. But that’s an inevitability of life — one that all of us, no matter where we are, experience. Photographs like the ones in “Mi Barrio” help us understand that change. And it’s so important to be reminded of the paths and places we once roamed. That gives us a chance to make productive changes. But only if we pay attention. With the evidence recorded, it’s much more difficult to make excuses for not seeing past mistakes.
Kashinsky relates a conversation he had with an older gentleman in his barrio that reinforces this notion:
“As the older generation dies out, it is likely that most of their customs will go with them. Is it better for a teenage boy to know how to work the land or know how to work an iPad? What if he can do both? Can the sense of warmth and community that I see while walking the back roads survive as the city develops? There are no right answers to these questions, but they definitely need to be asked. Change is coming, and it is coming fast.”
