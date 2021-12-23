The drastic changes unfolding in front of Kashinsky’s eyes were admittedly a little bittersweet. I imagine this is the case for a lot of us — wanting to hold on to the way things are rather than see what has become so familiar evaporate. But that’s an inevitability of life — one that all of us, no matter where we are, experience. Photographs like the ones in “Mi Barrio” help us understand that change. And it’s so important to be reminded of the paths and places we once roamed. That gives us a chance to make productive changes. But only if we pay attention. With the evidence recorded, it’s much more difficult to make excuses for not seeing past mistakes.