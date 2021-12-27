Bowl eventually helped organize an exhibit of Kowalski’s work and, at the same time, benefited from the wrestler’s inside knowledge of the sport. Hanging out with Kowalski gave Bowl tantalizing glimpses of the wrestling world. On his website, Bowl recalls:
“One time at the Garden, when Walter was just going into the locker room, (off limits to photographers), I got a glimpse of what wrestlers did before going into the ring … playing cards, smoking, talking, drinking a beer. It brought home to me that these guys who traveled to the same venues, worked together, spent years together, were co-workers and friends.”
Bowl’s images at the Garden take us back to an era before the modern version of wrestling. It was far less glitzy back then, like most things these days. There was no fancy lighting or sound effects, and the wrestlers weren’t as ripped as they are today. As Bowl says on his website, people could “roam freely, smoke, even throw things at the ring when they didn’t like what was happening.”
The atmosphere during these wrestling events was as gritty as the pared-down sport was back then — and Bowl’s equally gritty black-and-white images are a mirror of all that. However, one thing remains true between the wrestling of the ’70s and the wrestling of today — it’s a sport about heroes and villains, good vs. bad, showmanship and entertainment.
Bowl’s photos invite us to meet both the wrestlers and the crowds caught up in all the drama. Though the sport has modernized, entertainment then, as now, lets us step out of our own realities for a moment. And the clear-cut representation of good vs. evil is a kind of solace in the many gray areas that “real” life throws at us.
You can see even more of Bowl’s wrestling images, and read more of their backstory, on his website.
