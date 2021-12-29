No review can get to the bottom of what any work is about completely. And that’s the case here. There’s a richness of material in both “Derby” and “Restraint and Desire.” They are fertile grounds for multiple readings. Like onions, you can peel each one back to reveal more and more layers. What unites both of them is their examination of the rituals that make us human — feelings and traits ranging from lust and desire to compassion and vulnerability. Time and again, in picture after picture, you can pick up on these things, whether it is the look in the eye of a man draped over his car or the intimacy of touch, the gestures of hands.