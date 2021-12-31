Naomi Harris’s new book, “Haddon Hall” (Masa + Void, 2021) is ostensibly about a place and time in Florida that has faded away. Oh, but it is so much more than that. When you reach the end of the book, you’ll notice that you’ve been introduced to a vibrant group of people with the affection of a friend. You see, it is not merely a descriptive exercise; love and camaraderie oozes from Harris’s images.