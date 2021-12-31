For a time, Miami Beach’s South Beach was a haven for what have been called “snowbirds.” Harris recalls this in a text in her book:
“After years of working hard and surviving the Depression, the war and concentration camps, Jewish ‘snowbirds,’ a nickname in Canada and the United States for who migrate south for the season, flocked to the area to rest, soak in the sun and escape the winter cold of the Northeast.”
South Beach experienced its heyday of “snowbirds” escaping frigid northern climates, swapping them for the entertainment provided by strolls near the beach, bingo games and dances in the 1970s. Once the ’80s came around, the scene started to decline for many reasons, including gentrification.
As that happened, many of the people who used to go to South Beach stayed farther north. But some remained, ending up in a hotel called Haddon Hall. And that is where Harris found the people in her book when she moved to South Beach to begin a project focusing on survivors.
Harris was inspired to seek out survivors by the story of her maternal grandmother, who had escaped the Holocaust by moving from Poland to Canada in 1928. Although her grandmother was spared the horrors of the concentration camps, Harris says that all but two of her grandmother’s sisters died in the concentration camps. Her grandmother became closed off and was haunted by survivor’s guilt.
Her story prompted Harris to travel to the Miami area in 1998 in search of survivors. As she relates in “Haddon Hall,” she spent that time going to community centers, synagogues and lunch programs looking for subjects. And then one day she stumbled on the Haddon Hall Hotel:
“One balmy evening as I walked along Collins Avenue in the heart of South Beach, the sound of big band music lured me inside a small establishment called Haddon Hall Hotel. Here in the foyer, the silver-haired revelers packed a tiny dance floor. Captivated, I watched, slowly realizing that I’d stumbled upon a unique group of individuals. From that moment, my initial goal of documenting only Holocaust survivors changed, and for the next two years my photographs focused on the residents of the hotel and their stories. They were all survivors of something.”
Far from being a flyby glance at the people and places of the time, the images in “Haddon Hall” are the product of deep commitment, the kind you can come by only through immersion. Harris got to know the people of the Haddon Hall Hotel so well that she became a surrogate granddaughter.
The book introduces us to this extraordinary group of people Harris got to know, including Madeline, Ida, Marie, Leigh and Gina — all of whom are in this selection of images. We meet them in their rooms and by the pool, enjoying the activities of their halcyon days — exercising, brushing their teeth, swimming and just plain old “kibitzing.”
Harris’s evocative images bring us into this circle of people who’ve found and sought solace in each other in a unique place and time. They jump off the page and lodge in your mind’s eye through Harris’s lens. “Haddon Hall” is like a family album, wrought with vim, vigor and a healthy dose of empathy. It’s a beautifully engaging testimony to a bygone era.
In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.