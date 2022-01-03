Although much has changed even from the time Delaney made these photographs, I think there will always be that strong draw that New York has had as a place where people flock to “make it.” There’s still a vitality that comes from a place packed with people of all shapes, sizes and persuasions. You’d be hard pressed to be bored in a place where you can stumble into so many things just by walking down the street. That was true in the ’80s and it’s still true now. And you can see that in every vibrant color photograph in “Red Eye to New York.”