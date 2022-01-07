Information about the photos in Rosalind Fox Solomon’s new book, “The Forgotten” (Mack, 2021), is sparse, to say the least. There’s very little text in the book, none of it explicitly explanatory, anyway. And that might be the point, as she told Vulture: “The depth is in the pictures, not what I say about them. They represent many strands of emotion and connect to realities — sociological, historic, political — and I’m interested in the inner as well as the outer.” Right off the bat, the book takes on an air of mystery that demands further perusal.