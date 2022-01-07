“The Forgotten” was released late last year and coincided with a show of the work at the Foley Gallery in New York City. Both the exhibit, when it took place, and the book bring together a collection of 50 years of Fox Solomon’s work. The book is made up mostly of portraits taken in locations spanning the globe — from the streets of New York and Dublin to a wedding in Istanbul and into the home of a Palestinian couple.
None of the images are capricious, though, in the way that a lot of, say, street photography can be. The following is a description of the work in a news release by the Foley Gallery:
“Pictures from The Forgotten introduce us to people who are chained to events in history that have permanently affected how they live. These events can never be forgotten. They often register on the body. They act as a reminder of incidents that others would like to forget.
“A scene from Cambodia, presents two teenage girls smiling for the camera, though each has lost a leg to a land mine. A photograph made a generation after the war in Vietnam, shows the genetic effects of Agent Orange. A young man in New York reflects the tragedy of the AIDS epidemic. …
“Each Fox Solomon photograph is a story of a life waiting to be discovered. Wherever she finds herself in the world, she finds individuals willing to share themselves with the camera, and ultimately to us. What allows us to look deeply into Fox Solomon’s photographs is her compassionate point of view on subjects that might typically persuade us to look away, trying to forget what’s right before our eyes.”
When I look through “The Forgotten,” I see portraits of people who show many of the commonalities we all share — family, love, happiness. But I’m also reminded of some of our darker sides — gross inequality, tragedy, sadness. The photos sometimes leave me baffled, and I ask myself, “What am I looking at? What exactly is going on.” That’s a lot like the reaction I have to the circumstances that unfold in my own day-to-day life.
Fox Solomon’s photographs are many-layered. While we can see a sameness in the various rituals we perform as humans, the photos also can describe the state of specific people, marked by specific experiences. To use one of my favorite metaphors — the photos can be like onions that, when peeled back, illuminate new layers.
This leaves us with a sense of open-endedness looking through the book. And although there isn’t much explicit description, there are plenty of clues to help us along. Those clues manifest themselves in gestures, body language, even smiles juxtaposed by the severed limbs of Cambodian land mine victims. Yes, the depth is in the pictures, indeed.
The images are neither subtle nor demure. Fox Solomon was a student of the legendary photographer Lisette Model, whose work definitely wasn’t either. So, it’s no surprise that the images in “The Forgotten” are hard to forget. It has been reported that Model once said, “Don’t shoot till the subject hits you in the pit of your stomach.” Well, I’d say that Solomon’s photos follow that dictum.
Fox Solomon is one of the photographic world’s luminaries. She has photographed a wide variety of subjects over her storied career, including the late apartheid era in South Africa; race, class and segregation in the American South; the AIDS crisis; and violence and oppression in places like Poland, Northern Ireland, Yugoslavia and Vietnam.
