Having gotten her green card only in 2015, Chiu is acutely aware of this. She has picked up on the myriad ways U.S. life has been upended in the few short years she’s been living in New York. And you can feel the questioning in her photos. With images of flag wavers and protesters, bucolic scenes and some poignant reminders of our scars, Chiu has picked up on some of the things that make this time so complex and even uneasy.