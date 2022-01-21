Marshall was initially interested in exploring the emotional bonds that teenage girls create. She wanted to document “the emblematic relationships that often develop at this time in their lives.” And I think “Between Girls” is successful in doing that. But, as with most things, a closer inspection reveals more than what’s on the surface.
Ten months into the project, one of the girls, Molly, was hit by a car and killed. This introduced an element that takes the book beyond merely looking at the world of a group of young women: Molly’s death affects the lives of her friends not just in the moment but, as Marshall shows later in the book, throughout their lives.
Molly was the person who introduced Marshall to her friends — Jen G., Leslie, Jen P., Zoe and Blake — ushering her into their world.
The first part of the book is mostly about that world, and it’s one that may look familiar to a lot of people. We see the girls at home, hanging out, going to the prom, smoking cigarettes, laughing, commiserating — all the things that will help mold the personalities and lives they will eventually lead. “Between Girls” is about a specific band of young women, but it touches on universal themes.
In the second part of the book, Marshall takes us into the lives of the women these girls have become. There are poignant recollections of the time they all shared as teenagers, but now we see them decades later: They’re older and have gained the understanding and wisdom that life provides as it rolls onward.
We see them getting married, having kids, growing up. But we’re also introduced to their thoughts about that earlier time. Their words show us how indelibly special it was and its undeniable and continuing impact.
For example, there’s Leslie, who, as a caption lets us know, is now married, has a dog, lives in Oregon and has an undergraduate degree in social science and a master’s in media ecology. Of that life Marshall shows in the beginning of the book, she says:
“They were the only people I was not scared of showing them who I was, what was important to me … what I needed, what my weaknesses were. I had faith that they would be there for me no matter what.”
And there’s Zoe, who is married with two kids, has backyard chickens and lives in Brooklyn. As life moved on, she studied dance and martial arts, worked in the skin care industry and became a Pilates instructor. She says:
“I miss something very romantic that I had with my friends when I was in high school, that being involved in every moment of your friend’s life. You were together and there was this passion because you were so focused on one another. I miss some of that. I don’t think friendships are worse, they are just different.”
Finally, at the end of “Between Girls,” Marshall tells us how the project affected her. She thinks about Molly and how thankful she is that she introduced her to the rest of group. Those introductions proved to be the catalyst for bringing all their stories into the world, but Marshall was also impacted personally:
“To have embraced this young woman closely along with her special group of friends changed my experience as a photographer. I entered my work knowing that 1/125th of a second has the ability to capture a wide range of feelings, a whole idea of a way in which people live: How a room sits in the sunlight on a certain day in a particular year, the gesture of an arm that will always tell a story. Molly was a part of this story, this gesture of life. She made me realize once again in my own life that sometimes the only moment is the one you stand within. To be alive means movement, possibility, change. Sometimes it means leaving behind forms that have defined one’s world; all that one is left with is a moment framed, the memory returned, the feeling provoked and released.”
Marshall’s work in “Between the Girls” is an example of a photographer thoroughly seeing a project through: In this day and age, you rarely see photographers working on projects for years, much less three decades, as Marshall did with this body of work. That alone makes this book very special. Her dedication to telling this poignant story is astounding.
You can see more of Marshall’s work, and buy the book, on her website, here.
