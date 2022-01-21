“To have embraced this young woman closely along with her special group of friends changed my experience as a photographer. I entered my work knowing that 1/125th of a second has the ability to capture a wide range of feelings, a whole idea of a way in which people live: How a room sits in the sunlight on a certain day in a particular year, the gesture of an arm that will always tell a story. Molly was a part of this story, this gesture of life. She made me realize once again in my own life that sometimes the only moment is the one you stand within. To be alive means movement, possibility, change. Sometimes it means leaving behind forms that have defined one’s world; all that one is left with is a moment framed, the memory returned, the feeling provoked and released.”