“I stepped out of my house into the sparkling Lambrusco of a Los Angeles March morning and headed down toward MacArthur Park. I love the utterly aimless photographic walk. There is nothing that makes me happier than having nowhere to go and all day to get there. Most of the time, when I try to go make a particular picture in a particular place, it doesn’t work. It’s sad watching the world not conform to my imagination. Part of the endless pleasure of being a photographer is the sweet-tooth shudder of the Australopithecus deep within us, finding a field of salmonberries or a freshly killed dik-dik. But sometimes you don’t find anything. You go hungry Sometimes it feels like you’re not good at it.”