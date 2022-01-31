This year Tahmina Saleem and Mahbooba Hazara will share the prize. Both photographers work highlights their experiences as Afghan women.
As a news release announced:
“Photographers Tahmina Saleem and Mahbooba Hazara both hail from Afghanistan and have focused their work on highlighting the women in their lives, through images capturing the social structures, struggles and incredible accomplishments of women and families in Afghanistan”
The founder of the nonprofit group, Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Stephanie Sinclair, said not only of this year’s awardees but of the general purpose of the fellowship:
“It is so important that a new generation of women with unique visual storytelling skills continues to tell the story of violence against women and also of women’s survival. … We are so happy to support and further develop these talented young women, and together work to lift the voices of women and girls everywhere.”
The fellowship program was created to support emerging local photographers, including, but not limited to, those covering issues of gender-based violence against women and girls.
The news release introducing this year’s awardees shows us the myriad ways that support is given:
“Through grant funding, top-tier professional photography equipment, mentorship from respected industry leaders, and additional professional benefits, this highly selective program invests in a new generation of visual storytellers. It seeks to empower each grantee to hone their craft and advance the global body of original documentation and thought leadership on ending violence against women and girls.”
Although Tahmina Saleem now lives in Canada, she has been documenting her home country for the past six years. In addition to her own photographic work, Saleem was a lecturer and assistant professor in the Faculty of Fine Arts at Kabul and is an advisory member of Afghanistan Photographers Association and Advocacy for Youth Network. Her work has been published in various outlets, including the Guardian and HuffPost. She was also a member of the Afghan national chess team.
Mahbooba Hazara’s work also documents her home country, but she has an emphasis on her mother and other family members. Hazara now lives in Washington and is separated from her family, but she hopes to be reunited with her mother and sister as they anticipate joining her in D.C. She studied photography at Kabul University. Hazara’s work has been exhibited at Kabul University as well as at various embassies, including the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Her work has also been published by the Guardian and HuffPost and also back home by local and international outlets.
The fellowship includes mentorship by prominent and highly accomplished women in the news industry. This year’s trio of mentors includes Farzana Wahidy, an award-winning documentary photographer best known for her photos of Afghan women and girls.
Nancy Borowick, and internationally known photographer, teacher and speaker is also a mentor. Over the past decade, Borowick’s work has focused on health, struggle and personal relationships. Her work has been featured in National Geographic, CNN, Time and the New York Times Magazine, among others.
The third mentor is Sarah Leen. She is the founder of the Visual Thinking Collective but is also well-known in the photojournalism community for her powerful work and as the first female director of photography for National Geographic Magazine and Partners.
Both the IWMF and Canon are providing equipment for the winners, along with hostile environment and first aid training.
