Mahbooba Hazara’s work also documents her home country, but she has an emphasis on her mother and other family members. Hazara now lives in Washington and is separated from her family, but she hopes to be reunited with her mother and sister as they anticipate joining her in D.C. She studied photography at Kabul University. Hazara’s work has been exhibited at Kabul University as well as at various embassies, including the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Her work has also been published by the Guardian and HuffPost and also back home by local and international outlets.