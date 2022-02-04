Life is always undergoing some sort of upheaval. It’s like a pot of water boiling — from when the bubbles start forming to when it comes to a roiling, rollicking boil. I guess whichever part we’re in right now depends on your point of view. But I doubt anyone would argue that we’re not in a state of flux.
All you have to do is pay attention to the news. It seems like every week brings some new outrage or conflict to keep us frothed up. Yet much of what is happening now seems to be related to things we’ve already gone through.
Photographer Doris Derby’s new book, “A Civil Rights Journey,” is a timely reminder of some of those lessons from our history. And after seeing her photos and reading her words and reflecting on current events, we may wonder: Have we learned anything at all?
Derby’s book brings together images and reflections from the civil rights movement of the 1960s. During that time, she was a photographer, activist, organizer and teacher. These roles put her on the front lines of the movement, and the book gives a vivid look at some of that era’s most enduring moments and figures, including Muhammad Ali, Alice Walker, Fannie Lou Hamer and Jessie Jackson.
The images take us along with Derby as she documented political events, meetings, funerals and literacy and community theater programs. Derby took most of the photos in the southern United States, with an emphasis on Mississippi, where she was working at the time.
“A Civil Rights Journey” is a vital record of the struggle to be seen as and treated like a human being, something that should be a given. It seems like such a simple concept. But we know that it wasn’t, and we know that it still isn’t.
It seems incredulous that in 2022, more than 60 years after Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus, some are contemplating banning books and making it more, not less, difficult for people to vote. One of the implicit questions the book asks is, “What makes one person more human than another?” Again, the answer seems so simple. Again, some people believe it’s not.
With all of our technology, advances in medicine and all our money and power, we still seem to have trouble answering simple questions. Day after day and year after year the same debates pop up: Who has the right to do this or that? One of our biggest failures as a species is the inability or unwillingness to strip everything down to its essence and give a straight answer. Will we ever?
It is work like Derby’s that serves as a reminder that we still need to grapple with important questions about our humanity. History and its lessons never go out of fashion nor lose their relevance.
It takes a great amount of courage to look at something and say it’s wrong and then fight to change it (as did Rosa Parks). Few of us have the gumption it takes to do that. We owe our deepest gratitude to those who push for what is right and who, more often than not, suffer life-altering consequences for their bravery.
