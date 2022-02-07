One of my favorite images is of a young man carrying a basketball hoop. It sounds like such a simple, descriptive image but its touch is so soft; the young man’s pose is infused with a poetic sensibility — there’s something lyrical and lush about it. Images like these don’t come about unless the photographer cares, shows it and then has it reciprocated. This is a perfect example of what Willis says in that afterword about being caught in the rapture of stillness.