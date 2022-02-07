One of the very first things that struck me about Willis’s work is the positivity of it. Far from merely describing a place and saying, “Here, look,” Willis introduces us to the people and gives them a voice. There is a palpable sense of kindness, caring and love in Willis’s images, both from behind and in front of the lens.
A lot of the work that comes my way has an almost antagonistic bent to it. Either that, or it examines the negative or the underbelly or the problems of something. It’s not only refreshing to see a body of work that eschews that approach, but to see something celebratory and so full of affection and compassion.
Warmth and a sense of connection is reflected through the eyes and the welcoming body language of the people in Willis’s photographs. You can see a glint of pride in a pair of portraits of kids outfitted with boxing gloves; the love a father has as he squats next to his child sitting on a toy motorbike; the loving touch of a mother giving her daughter an outdoor haircut.
One of my favorite images is of a young man carrying a basketball hoop. It sounds like such a simple, descriptive image but its touch is so soft; the young man’s pose is infused with a poetic sensibility — there’s something lyrical and lush about it. Images like these don’t come about unless the photographer cares, shows it and then has it reciprocated. This is a perfect example of what Willis says in that afterword about being caught in the rapture of stillness.
Sure, there are scene setters throughout “The Home We Know,” descriptors that help give us the physical parameters of Columbus, but the photos that really grab my attention and stand out are the portraits. Looking at them is like being introduced to Willis’s friends or family — they are all photographed with compassion and care.
It should therefore come as no surprise that Willis describes “The Home We Know” as a love letter to Columbus. This is what he has to say about his work in an afterword to the book:
“This is a love letter, a lyric for the seemingly quotidian lives we live. To be caught in the rapture of stillness and light is at once a place of belonging, and a place of questioning. … My photographs are an ongoing attempt at a new way of seeing, and in turn a new way of being. Being in community, not only with one another but with ourselves …
“Yes, this is a love letter, and I’m uncertain if anyone will ever truly see these people the way I see them, but I hope they feel like home to you. This is an open hand, and an open heart asking you to see what I see if only for a little while. I know I cannot make you look but I can try.”
“The Home We Know” serves as a balm and respite amid the choppy waters of life. It’s a poignant reminder that there is good in the world and that we’re connected by it. As the poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib writes in a preface to the book:
“This is what I most appreciate about the work of Ben Willis. There is no language, and yet it asks questions — questions about how a city can exist beyond the architecture of sprawl and commerce. … In a city where so many things are replaced in the pursuit of some other identity, these photos are a reminder that for some, there are higher pursuits.”
You can find out more about the book, which is available only in an edition of 250 copies, here.
