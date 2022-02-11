Those in power in the United States reinforce and redirect powerlessness, fear and paranoia through nationalist rhetoric and myth, fabricated inadequacy and fear-mongering to ensure both political stasis and the self-serving maintenance of hierarchies.

By design … the proletariat direct less ire toward the American system of money and power but, instead, shore up their “private property” — physical, ideological and existential — against manufactured and immediate threats. Within Lakeside, the safety and agency afforded by these physical and abstract property lines is simulated — even if precisely effective — drawn into and around our lives to divert our anger, fear, and paranoia toward scapegoats — non-white immigrants and black, brown and LGBTQI persons, to name a few.

I grew up knowing and liking and spending time with my neighbors. Now, I look askance at too many of them, and too many return the gesture. It hurts. Physical communities … are disintegrating. Capitalism and its hegemonic minions are isolating each of us. We must fight against propaganda, money, power — not one another. We must contend with and embrace Truth, American flaws and injustices, communal suffering, the humanity of all persons, and each other. There’s a possibility for redemption, true community, and love (please, love) with an honest reckoning.