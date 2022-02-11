So today I’m writing mostly off my first impression of Shane Rocheleau’s book “Lakeside” (Gnomic Book, 2022). A week or so ago, the publisher reached out to me to see if I’d be interested in checking it out. I love to see new work, so of course I said, “Yes!”
Not long after that email I got a package containing Rocheleau’s book. The first thing I noticed is the rather cryptic, yet beautiful, front cover. That was a harbinger of what was to come. The book contains a series of mysterious and, yes, beautiful images.
The first thing I usually do with photo books is page through them to try to take them all in, then I go back over more slowly, several times. I look for introductions and afterwords and endnotes, to see what guidance, if there, they can provide for the work.
“Lakeside” is mostly bereft of words, save for two bits — one at the front of the book and another at the back. They help provide a framework in which to “read” the book, but the images are really the star, as they should be.
And the images speak volumes. There’s an overwhelming sense of loss in the images. They come across not dissimilar to the foreboding eloquence of an A24 movie, like “Hereditary” or “Saint Maud.” And the story I pick up on is one of bereavement and loss.
The photos are sumptuous. There is a lusciousness and close attention to detail and detritus. They drip with what seem to be literary and religious references. As a whole, “Lakeside” seems to be a meditation on broken dreams fueled by misguided thoughts that propelled them in the first place.
As it turns out, those broken dreams were built upon that great fable almost all Americans are taught: If we only work hard enough and put our noses to the grindstone, we can achieve it! Never mind the systems of power and hierarchy that exist, that have always existed, and are a barrier to many really being able to grab the golden ring.
The people in Rocheleau’s book, not accidentally, are all men, surrounded by decay, subsumed by darkness. Sometimes they seem confined, peering from doorways and through windows. It’s like they are in prisons of their own thoughts, caught up in the miasma of broken promises.
Rocheleau’s work is driven by an interest in the intersection of masculinity and racism, power and hierarchy. But more importantly, he’s interested in how these things conspire to keep humanity from its full potential.
Here is a snippet from Rocheleau’s artist statement that I think really helps us navigate and understand the motivations behind “Lakeside”:
Those in power in the United States reinforce and redirect powerlessness, fear and paranoia through nationalist rhetoric and myth, fabricated inadequacy and fear-mongering to ensure both political stasis and the self-serving maintenance of hierarchies.By design … the proletariat direct less ire toward the American system of money and power but, instead, shore up their “private property” — physical, ideological and existential — against manufactured and immediate threats. Within Lakeside, the safety and agency afforded by these physical and abstract property lines is simulated — even if precisely effective — drawn into and around our lives to divert our anger, fear, and paranoia toward scapegoats — non-white immigrants and black, brown and LGBTQI persons, to name a few.I grew up knowing and liking and spending time with my neighbors. Now, I look askance at too many of them, and too many return the gesture. It hurts. Physical communities … are disintegrating. Capitalism and its hegemonic minions are isolating each of us. We must fight against propaganda, money, power — not one another. We must contend with and embrace Truth, American flaws and injustices, communal suffering, the humanity of all persons, and each other. There’s a possibility for redemption, true community, and love (please, love) with an honest reckoning.
You can find out more about the book, and buy it, here. And you can see more of Rocheleau’s work on his website, here.
