We have all read the coverage of the massive military force the Russians have staged on three sides of Ukraine. We’ve also heard of the resilience of the Ukrainians, prepared to defend their homeland, even if they only have wooden prop guns to train with. We’ve also seen reports of all the political maneuvers being made in the background.

Ironically, this comes at a time for another great media event, the Super Bowl. But war is not like a sporting event, where you stand on the sidelines and root for whatever team holds your heart. It rips families apart, destroys lives and has incredibly palpable effects. It isn’t a game; it’s something much more complex.

Photographer Justyna Mielnikiewicz’s book “Ukraine Runs Through It” presents the complex tapestry of Ukraine and its people.

Though the book was published in 2019, it is relevant to the situation unfolding today. Mielnikiewicz gives us insight into the people, places and rituals that make up Ukraine, providing a beating, breathing portrait of the place gripping headlines right now. The insight is a complicated one. And if I’m being totally honest, it’s probably too complex for me to be able to give an adequate summary of here. Mielnikiewicz does a much better job in her own words. I’ll share some of those here.

Mielnikiewicz, who is originally from Poland but lives and works out of Tbilisi, had been working in Ukraine for some time, including during the 2014 Maidan Revolution. That event spurred an interest in continuing to document the changes taking place in Ukraine started by the revolution.

As she was doing that work, she found herself working up and down Ukraine’s Dnieper River, where she began to ask the people she encountered some questions. Of this time, she said:

“I asked people what it means to be Ukrainian, if the Dnieper River is a border or the main artery of the country and why there is a war in the East — among other questions. I revisited people and places to see if and how they changed since Maidan Revolution.

“In my story, the Dnieper River is a symbolic line of reference that serves as a metaphor of present divisions in the country, in the same time it also connects various ends of the story. My work explores those complexities of Ukraine which lay the ground to present state building — amid the war in one part of the country which is still unresolved and ongoing.”

And here’s more, this time from the introduction she penned at the beginning of “Ukraine Runs Through It”

“Witnessing the immediate and profound impact the revolution and the war had on people’s daily lives became an important element of my work, an inherent undercurrent in the river-themed project … the Dnieper has often been portrayed as the demarcation line between the Ukrainian-speaking western part of the country and the Russian dominated eastern lands. Nowadays it’s a contrived perception, even more so now since the Maidan revolutions and the ongoing (Donbas) war. The concept of “Little Russia” is buried in the past, replaced by the country, Ukraine.

“The same goes for the fabricated issue of divisions based on language. Russian-speaking language rights were used as a pretext to divide people along a reinforced East-West line to instigate unrest. … Yet in private and in the media people effortlessly mix both languages while speaking to each other as if there were one tongue.

“My book covers a time that started at the end of the Revolution of Dignity, which I believe is one of the most compelling periods in the history of modern Ukraine. Few events since the fall of Communism in post-Soviet space have had such acute international ramifications involving both western Europe and the United States. What began as a protest to a corrupt government led to a new leadership but also war with Russia resulting in a massive transformation of society.”

Mielnikiewicz’s book takes us deep into the complexity that makes up life in Ukraine. It goes far beyond a headline or a story and takes us into people’s lives, providing us with a glimpse of the very people who live with the consequences of the choices our leaders make.

Interestingly enough, the book itself is made up of two parts. When you open it up, there is a self-contained section on the left and then one on the right, mimicking the divide she describes when talking about the Dnieper. The left portion of the book is made up of portraits of people and includes Mielnikiewicz’s written reporting as well. The right side explores daily life under the stresses of conflict.

It is worth noting that while, for me at least, the photographs are the star of the book, Mielnikiewicz has also included personal stories she culled together while pursuing the photos along with textual reportage she did as well. All of this serves up a very comprehensive book.

You can find out more information about Mielnikiewicz and her work on her website, here. For inquiries about acquiring the book, click here.