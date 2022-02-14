The photo competition focuses on marine life — the behavior and habitats of the watery world — as well as underwater conservation efforts, such as that of a diver examining a coral “tree” that may help restore reefs. Best-in-show prize in the competition this year was the fighting pikes, by photographer Luc Rooman, who was on a night dive near Antwerp, Belgium, last October when, he wrote, “To my surprise I came across these fighting pike. I was lucky enough to photograph a whole series of pictures of these 2 pike.”

About her photo of the mating sea horses, which won in the category of “compact behavior,” Australian photographer PT Hirschfield wrote: “After many hundreds of dives … and observing these animals in their premating dances which can last for several days, this was my first opportunity to witness a female transferring her eggs into the male’s pouch.”

The mini-shrimp photo, which won in the “compact micro” category, was taken by Kathrin Landgraf-Kluge, who wrote that she was on a diving vacation in Egypt and had a new camera she wanted to test out.

“I didn’t know what to expect and I was hoping for some tiny underwater critters, which are my favourites,” she wrote. “It was at the end of a dive at the house reef and we were just heading to the exit when a diver from another group grabbed me and showed me this gathering of Idiomysis shrimps. I had seen solitary Idiomysis shrimps before but I had never seen anything comparable to this. An ‘Idiomysis shrimp party’ with hundreds of them staying together in one place. Unbelievable! The biggest challenge in taking this photo was to get them into focus because they were supertiny with a size of less than 3 mm each, and they were moving together like a small swarm of bees.”

