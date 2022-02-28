One of the biggest shifts that happened over the last couple of years has been in how we work. For the most privileged of us, that has meant working from home. We’ve transformed whatever nooks or crannies are available in our dwellings to continue our nine to five (or longer!) existence.

And that hasn’t just happened here in the U.S. as Swedish photographer Daniel Nilsson’s project “Hemmakontor” (which translates into “Home Office” in English) shows us.

Nilsson’s quirky color photographs of people working from home are reminiscent of the great photographer Lars Tunjbork’s “Office.” There’s a real sense of humor, if not absurdity, to Nilsson’s photos of people cramming work into what was once living space.

As Nilsson says about what his photos show:

“The professor made an office at the boiler room, the architect worked from the children's room and the teacher from the ironing board.

"Home offices spread across the world when the world stood still. Through new digital acquaintances like Teams and Zoom we have the last two years invited colleagues to our wardrobes, messy kitchens, basements and bedrooms.”

The delicious absurdity, and, sometimes, surrealism, of the photos aside, Nilsson’s work brings into sharp relief a reality that many of us have had to tread for the last couple of years. The pandemic has isolated us and forced us to think about our day-to-day lives in a new way.

Even as many of the restrictions we’ve had to deal with have started to relax, we’re still left with an indelible mark. Heading back to our offices where we can speak face to face with our co-workers won’t erase the seismic shifts we’ve all been through. All of that will remain lodged in our memory banks for years to come. And photos like Nilsson’s will server as a concrete reminder of those times.

You can see more about “Hemmakontor," which is also a book, and see more of Nilsson’s work on his website, here.