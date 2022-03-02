After a spiritual awakening, Santiago traveled through Asia, South America and Africa in search of something more elemental, something deeper than what he had experienced working as a commercial photographer.

His first book, “Nahual,” emerged from that spiritual quest.

A release about the book describes its title’s origin: “In Mesoamerican indigenous tradition, Nahual refers to human beings who have the power to shapeshift and transform into animals, elements of nature or perform supernatural acts. It is also a form of introspection that allows those who practice it to have close contact with the natural world and the spiritual world.”

Santiago’s work came together after collaborating with a community in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, centered on the Yucatec-Maya archaeological site of Ekʼ Balam. His book is an exploration of the practice of nahual, and he hopes to create awareness of the practice and its people.

“Nahual” was made possible not only by that collaboration but also the skills of costume designer and stylist Chino Castilla.

Here’s a look at what all of that collaboration ended up producing.

You can see more of Santiago’s work, and find out more about the book project, here.

