Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Now, if you have been paying attention to the news, you probably know that the settlements are and have been a point of contention for a very long time. As Taranto notes in an afterword to his book, they are built on disputed territory and link, inexorably, to the ongoing conflict that has gripped the area for decades. In fact, the first time he actually set foot in a settlement, Taranto felt a palpable sense of unease as he realized he was stepping into disputed territory.

But Taranto’s curiosity compelled him to see for himself what these places were like. As he says, again in the book’s afterword:

“My aim was to make an architectural portrait of the settlements from a broad sampling of all types, sizes, densities, ages and regions to determine if they truly were monolithic. I set out on day trips from Tel Aviv by car and started to visit them.

“I followed news reports about the settlements and often decided which to visit based on what I had just read. If a large expansion was announced, I was curious to see the settlements that were slated to receive the new units, even if there was nothing to see yet. Why were they selected? What made them desirable and influential communities? Was there a bigger picture I could glean from the announcement about the direction of settlement growth? Sometimes the High Court ruled in cases involving disputed ownership of land in a settlement. On a rare occasion, a directive was issued that an outpost had to be evacuated and buildings demolished. Reports of attacks on a settlement or attacks perpetrated by the residents of a settlement were defining, traumatic events that became part of a settlement’s history and character. Were there any visible traces of the trauma, or would just knowing about it sharpen my perception?”

“The Settlements” is entirely made up of beautifully wrought landscapes. Like the work of some of photography’s well known “New Topographers,” such as Lewis Baltz and Robert Adams, these are not merely pretty pictures, though. There is a heavy weight underneath them.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Baltz and Adams made landscape photographs that spoke to the encroaching of civilization, and the resulting degradation of nature on the American west. Taranto’s work does the same. Israel is a gorgeous place, but one could say it is also marred by civilization and its war of ideologies.

So what does that look like? Like I said earlier, Taranto’s photographs are beautifully constructed. But you cannot help notice a feeling of stricture in them. There are tight clusters of houses sitting in the midst of a wide-open landscape, as though they are huddling with each other for safety against an unseen threat. There they sit, all tensed up, plopped down into a beautiful, ancient and arid, wind-swept landscape.

Taranto’s photos kind of remind me of a castle surrounded by a moat, or a town encased in high gates that you might see in period films about the Old West or medieval times. As such, any sense of warmth is whisked away. These places are hard and have their hackles raised. This makes perfect sense when you realize they are in no way exempt from attacks and even global resentment.

Another passage in the afterword to “The Settlements” sums it up so nicely:

“One day I came upon a yard with a panoramic vista of rolling hills that I found breathtaking and wanted to photograph it. No one was around so I crossed the yard and took a picture. A woman came out of the house beside the yard and scolded me for not asking permission. I apologised and explained there was no one around to ask and I found the view too beautiful to resist. She said she couldn’t blame me for wanting to take the picture because, after all, it’s the land that God gave Abraham.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The settlements are so many things — situated in gorgeous land but imbued with the tension and guardedness that is a result of their complicated nature as part of a decades-long, ugly, dehumanizing and deadly conflict. Nobody, on either side, is exempt from the deleterious effects of that ongoing struggle.

You can see more of about “The Settlements,” including how to buy it, here.