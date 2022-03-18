The thing is, this isn’t a book about Central Park. It isn’t bound to the pasture and woods of that oasis in Manhattan. It’s about something much larger. It’s about a state of being and an interior world that Smallwood invites us into: It’s about gossamer-wrapped memories. And it’s dripping with empathy and love.

See, I can’t avoid cliches today. Not when I look at these delicately soft portraits of the people Smallwood encountered as he meandered through the park.

Portraits are one of the most difficult things in photography to get right. And that might be why I’m usually predisposed to want to dismiss a body of work that is mostly made up of them.

To be a really successful portrait, a photo has to be so much more than the result of simply pointing a camera at a person and recording their likeness. Successful portraits look like the images you’ll find in “Languor.”

The people who populate the book’s pages are a seamless part of the place that Smallwood conjures. They’re as natural and integral to the park as the flora captured in the book’s detail photos. They’re all contemplative and, yes, dreamlike.

Taken in the softness of early morning light, Smallwood’s photographs are unguarded, calm, serene. Yes, together they give an unmistakable sense of the word chosen for the book’s title. Not only are the people and plants steeped in languor, but we are, too.

It’s as if there is no sense of time in the book. Time has been suspended and congealed into a reverie, not only by the click of Smallwood’s shutter but by the utter timelessness of the trees, the streams, the cloud-veiled skies, the people gazing back at Smallwood’s camera.

But the people aren’t just gazing at the camera, they’re communing with Smallwood — and us. And so the book is actively interactive. Again, it goes beyond the act of simply capturing the natural beauty of Central Park — this book immerses us in whatever world the portrait subjects are drifting through, regardless of place.

To wax poetic yet again, these photos mirror the ebb and flow of our everyday grappling with the vicissitudes of life. Paging through “Languor” is like getting lost in a favorite song or memory.

It’s no surprise, then, that this is what Smallwood says about his work:

“I made these photographs between the spring and autumn of 2020. Each day, I woke around sunrise and wandered Central Park accompanied by a plume of memories. Thinking of what the park has meant for me all of my life.”

“I grew up wanting to be an archaeologist. I was always interested in mysteries and uncovering the truth, that which has been lost literally and metaphorically. I remember my first time reading Proverbs 25:2, stating that the glory of God is to hide a thing, and the glory of man is to find it. For what reason? The sense of urgency and curiosity felt then has yet to wane.”

That sense of urgency and curiosity is alive and well in this book — not only for Smallwood but for us, too.

You can see more of Smallwood’s work on his website, here. And you can find out more about the book on the publisher’s website, here.