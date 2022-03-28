My father liked to wander. And, like most sons, I liked to spend time with him, and so, inevitably, I’d end up following him in some undetermined direction, whether on the back of his Vespa in Southeast Asia while we were living in Macao or in one of our cars back in the states, traveling the back roads of Missouri when we lived in St. Louis.

“Snow” reminds me of some of the scenes we’d see on those outings, particularly the ones from Missouri’s back roads — a canoe resting on a pond’s bank or an Amish buggy trundling down the road. All shards of experience settling into my memory banks as we zipped past.

Winship ended up making the work in “Snow” after accepting an assignment. The publisher doesn’t describe what the assignment was but makes the point that it made an impression on Winship. That she even took on an assignment is pretty remarkable because she rarely takes on commissions. This time, that decision would end up being fruitful in more ways than one.

Sometimes, maybe even in the best of times, things have a habit of taking on a life of their own. Assignment finished, Winship couldn’t forget the impressions that the place she had been sent left on her. She ended up sending herself back to the area to wrestle with them.

I once had a mentor who said that photography is all about problem solving. I think there’s a ton of truth to that, especially when it is a response to an impulse to try to “figure something out.” At its core, “Snow” seems to be a visual representation of Winship trying to make sense of a nagging feeling. On assignment, she was presented with a problem — sending herself back to encounter it over and over again was the attempt to solve it.

Interestingly, “Snow” never really seems to resolve itself. The problem, or nagging feeling or whatever you want to call it, remains. What Winship eventually ended up with is a collection of disjointed impressions — like the aftereffects of a too bright image burned on your retina. The book itself is reminiscent of those old composition books you’d get for school, which, now that I think about it, makes complete sense — notes about the traces of existence.

The photos are accompanied by a fictionalized account, written by author Jem Poster, of a photographer from Cardiff who has been sent to make photos of rural craftspeople. While the story bears what seems to be an uncanny relationship to Winship, it is explicitly not about her. This serves to bolster the overall inchoate nature of “Snow.”

In the story, the photographer is faced with a situation that makes her question the act of making photographs, contemplating the nature of representation itself. This is a big question in photography circles nowadays, so it’s interesting to find it here. It makes for an even more rich and introspective experience. Who does have the right to photograph outside of the parameters of their experience? And what about the idea of profiting from the endeavor? These are interesting, and important, questions.

Perhaps the biggest realization that materializes in the book is that life can be about continually trying to figure something out — reminiscent of that all too familiar quest to scratch an itch just out of our reach. And this dovetails neatly into a meditation on the ability of photography to ever fully be able to represent anything, let alone “the truth.”

That may seem to be mundane, but in a way, it’s profound. There are some things we will never be able to grasp, literally or figuratively. The world, and our experience of it, is vast. We can try our best to make sense of things — record them, save them for posterity, etc.

“Snow” doesn’t tread familiar, traditional routes. There is no concrete story, per se. As the publisher’s note about the book says:

“What little the viewer can possibly grasp onto is the subtle repetition of the humblest elements of the earth. Collectively, the pictures come to embody the artist’s struggle to connect and to make sense of this place while ultimately acknowledging that she, like us all, is nothing but a stranger in this world.”

In the end, sometimes all we are left with is impressions and fleeting glances, things you would think would fade into the ether of our memories. But every now and then, those ephemera (like the fading beauty of intricate snowflakes?) stick around, accumulate and help form the continuing project of who we are, what we know, what we don’t know and what we can’t know.

Life, they say, is a journey. Art can be a catalogue of the questions we face along the way toward an elusive sense of self-awareness. Sometimes answers spring up, and sometimes they remain like that itch we can’t get to but we’ll never cease trying to address.

An exhibition of Snow’s work, called “The Season,” is on view now until April 14 at Huxley-Parlour in London. You can find out more about “Snow,” and how to buy it, here.