With this knowledge, the foundation of Piepke’s life seemed to teeter a bit. And this led to him wondering whether he knew his country at all. He began to question what “being German” even meant.

Along with that bedrock question, Piepke started asking himself more questions, like, “How do we interpret our history? How do we identify with it? What speaks for or against the idea of collective identity?”

Armed with these questions, Piepke set out on a journey through rural Germany, looking for answers. His investigations led to his project, “Anecdotes from an unfamiliar land,” a wry, probing attempt to wrestle with questions of identity.

Piepke’s photos combine a sense of the surreal with a heavy dose of deadpan humor. There’s also an undeniable beauty in the care evident in how he crafted the images. They attempt to find answers but there’s always that tugging sensation gnawing from the back of the brain: what does it mean to be German?

Life rarely gives us neat answers to our questions. You can see this in Piepke’s journey. Sometimes the act of questioning is enough. And as Piepke told In Sight:

“I want to rediscover this country, examine the unnoticed and the overlooked, let myself be surprised — to find my own Germany. I look for occasions where people escape from their everyday life, identify with traditions and history and thus take on roles, dress up or stage themselves. Moments that we, as outsiders to these communities, hardly notice, are lined up to form a tragicomic narrative of Germany. The provocative question remains: What does it mean to be “German"?

