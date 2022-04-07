In Sight Perspective Close Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences Distant Early Warning A photographic study of militarization in the North American Arctic Canadian military personnel unload komatiks, which are Inuit-designed sleds constructed by hand using wood and rope from a military-cargo aircraft in Hall Beach, Nunavut. This is the first time an aircraft this large has landed in this community as the military coordinates and plans for future operations in the region. (Photo by Louie Palu) *ONE TIME USE ONLY* (Louie Palu/Louie Palu ©)

The militarization of the North American Arctic began during the Cold War in the 1950s and now involves all Arctic nations — Canada, Finland, Greenland (Denmark), Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States. The people of the region face many unknowns because of perceived threats and the imagined geopolitical battlefields of the future.

“Distant Early Warning” is my long-term project on the constantly evolving state of a perceived militarization of the North American Arctic from the legacy of the Cold War to facing the unknown threats from a shrinking ice cap and changing climate. I use the word “perceived” because since the Cold War, the militarization of the Arctic has been based on an imagined threat and attack that has evolved into many things. The changes in the region are exacerbated by the many unknowns the Arctic faces, among them the warming of the planet. In political capitals like Washington, where I live, regions such as the Arctic — which are inaccessible to nearly all of us to experience in person — can exist only in our imaginations via journalism or visual art like photography.

Invented narratives, imagined possibilities and ideas around claiming territory, resource extraction and the new economic opportunities resulting from the loss of sea ice have elevated concepts about how to secure the Arctic. One of my key takeaways from years of on-the-ground fieldwork is that if any army ever tried invading North America over the North Pole, it would result in the biggest search-and-rescue operation in history, because nature is the most powerful force in the world, especially when the temperature is below minus-50 degrees. I have been to places in the Arctic where a medevac could take a week or more because of the weather, which is longer than in any war zone I have covered.

After covering several wars — including in Afghanistan for nearly five years, Ukraine and the drug war in Mexico — I turned my attention to examining the growing geopolitical tensions and changing life around Canada’s Inuit communities, Greenland and Alaska, which is just over 50 miles away from Russia. The fieldwork took place over years in one of the coldest and most geographically beautiful — but logistically challenging — places on the planet, excepting its Southern cousin Antarctica. I wanted to know what had happened to one of the oldest active imagined “front lines” in the world, which was once known as the DEW Line, a.k.a. the Distant Early Warning Line, now called the North Warning System. It was one of the largest construction projects in the North American Arctic. It is composed of a series of radar and military installations from Alaska across Canada to Greenland and is still in operation today. I traveled 104,431 miles by airplanes large and small, 506 miles by helicopter, 5,882 miles by boat or ship, 91 miles by ATV (four-wheel and tracked), 210 miles by snowmobile, 3,473 miles by road vehicles and 41 miles on foot, and the only threats I could see were those caused by global warming. Sometimes the most valuable tool I had was listening, which gave me a vast resource of history, political understanding and science.

I grew up in Canada and have photographed the Arctic since 1993, when diamonds were first discovered in Canada’s far north. When I first flew 29 years ago into Yellowknife, a hub many use to fly north of the Arctic Circle, I was confronted by striking gold miners who had been deadlocked in a long, bitter standoff that resulted in a bombing that killed nine miners. It would be decades until I experienced the usual images of the Arctic most think of, like polar bears, but I was surprised that the animal I saw most was the raven, the smartest bird on the planet.

In nearly three decades since first going to the Arctic, I have come to learn a few key things when it comes to the polar region that came out of my fieldwork for my visual reporting. The first thing I learned was that the Arctic is not one place or thing, but can be more than 100 issues and narratives depending on who you are and what your goal is. What I found was that I had to become a student and that Indigenous people are the original scientists of the Arctic. I have learned more about ancient technologies for navigating and understanding weather and animals from Inuit elders than anyone else, which has helped me see how the region is undergoing a drastic change that will affect our perceived safety to the south.

While traveling along the Northwest Passage, I began creating a series of non-pictorial conceptual documentary photographs visualizing the environmental trauma of the region. I took 4-by-5-inch sheets of large-format film and instead of conventionally exposing them to light in a camera, I pressed them against the ground, rendering physical marks on the film reflecting the state of the planet in that spot.

At one point while on an icebreaker with scientists, we passed Terror Bay, named after the HMS Terror, the British bomb ship that attacked Fort McHenry at Baltimore in 1814. The Terror was eventually turned into an exploration vessel, which took it to Antarctica and eventually the Arctic. In 1845 it sailed from England in search of a new shipping route from Europe to Asia. But the journey was ill-fated, and the sunken wreckage wouldn’t be found until 2016 in Canada’s Arctic. It wasn’t clear until then that the ship, which in its time boasted the greatest naval knowledge and technology, had become trapped in the ice and crushed, all because the crew lacked the thousands of years of Inuit knowledge of nature and the environment.

The exhibition “Distant Early Warning” is on view at the Albin O. Kuhn Library Gallery at the University of Maryland Baltimore County through May 20. Palu’s work was supported by funding from the John Guggenheim Memorial Foundation, National Geographic Magazine and the Pulitzer Center.

