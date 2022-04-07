From "The Precipice," published by Gnomic Book. (Tony Chirinos) In Sight Perspective Close Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences These photos are a potent meditation on life and death

Share this story

Tony Chirinos’s recently published book “The Precipice” (Gnomic Book, 2021) is a thin volume that packs a heavy punch. The subject matter is not for the faint of heart. The book is made up of images that Chirinos made in operating rooms and morgues over the course of his career as a biomedical photographer.

It’s not that the photos are gory. They aren’t. But their heaviness makes the book a challenge to the reader. Fundamentally, it asks questions about the nature of life and death. As Chirinos said to me, “The truth is that living is both a luxury and a dilemma.”

Those words, and the photos in the book, are especially poignant for me today because exactly one year ago, I was on an operating table, hooked up to a bypass machine as a surgeon went into my lung’s arteries to remove multiple blood clots.

I was knocked out the entire time, of course. The surgery took more than 10 hours, and I woke up the next day, spaced out on fentanyl and with a tube stuck down my throat. I have zero recollection of any of it. Chirinos’s photos give me some kind of indication of what it all must have looked like.

While the photos in “The Precipice” aren’t gory, that doesn’t mitigate their intensity. And that makes sense — the subject matter is just inherently heavy. Interestingly, there are also images that have somewhat religious overtones.

Advertisement

The tools used to perform medical feats, for example, are like religious objects — used in well-worn rituals enacted with the hopes of saving the patient and making their lives better. That’s the hope, anyway.

The photos are also an invitation to commune with death. There’s something holy and sacred about the gravity of that. These are things we know are there. We don’t necessarily bring them up in general conversation much. But life and death are integral to our existence.

It’s difficult not to approach questions of life and death with reverence. At least, that’s how I feel about it anyway. And I think Chirinos’s photographs approach it that way, at times. But, and again just by their sheer nature, they can be brutally blunt, too.

In an essay in the book titled “Between Science and the Sacred,” Eugenie Shinkle writes:

“Is death a spiritual matter or an earthly one? Does life cease when the soul’s light is extinguished, or, more prosaically, does death unfold slowly, as the body’s functions shut down? Faced with the end of life, should we place our faith in religion, or in the rationality of modern medicine? The Precipice suggests that these are false dichotomies. Both the operating room and the mortuary, as Chirinos’s photographs suggest, are places where questions of life and death are posed on continuum between science and the sacred.”

Religious or not, this book presents us with very profound, if disconcerting, ruminations about life and death.

Advertisement

Today, I can’t help but meditate on life because my time on that operating table, experiencing many of the things these photos illuminate, made the act of typing out my reflections on this book possible. And I live daily with the vertical scar (we survivors of chest surgery like to call them zippers — and this is my “zipperversary") that serves as a constant reminder.

“The Precipice” does two things for me. Looking at it through the lens of my own experience makes me grateful for possibilities that science has opened up for me, and by extension all of us. And I’m grateful for Chirinos’s photos that serve as a potent reminder to all of us, not just me, to reflect on life and death.

Now is, unfortunately, a particularly good time to think about the things that undergird “The Precipice.” Death is always around us, but it seems even more so now with a pandemic that has taken a vast number of lives away and with all of the brutal conflicts being waged across the globe, including the one in Ukraine, producing grizzly images. How can we not reflect on the questions Chirinos poses to us in his book?

Advertisement

You can see more of Chirinos’s work on his website, here. And you can read more about it on Gnomic Book’s website, here.

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

GiftOutline Gift Article