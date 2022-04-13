Perspective

On a walk in New York’s Riverside Park, amateur photographer Tom Reeves captured the snowflakes that fell on his dog’s fur using his phone’s macro mode. “This photo was completely spontaneous,” Reeves told In Sight. “The snowflake is suspended in the hair of our mini goldendoodle puppy.”
The photo is one of 10 images selected as winners in Apple’s macro photography competition. The judges, who included photographers Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao and Yik Keat Lee as well as members of Apple’s marketing, design and photo teams, looked at tens of thousands of images to select their favorites.