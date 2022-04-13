Photos by Ed Ou for The Washington Post In Sight Back on board: After violence, New Yorkers return to subway

The subway has long been the heart of New York City, a storied transit system that despite its problems has long connected residents of the city across geographical and socio-economic lines in a way that nothing else does. Rich, poor, young, old, every race and color — everyone holds on together.

But Tuesday’s mass shooting on an N train in Brooklyn sparked concern among passengers on a transit system that has sought to return to normal after disruptions from the pandemic and a recent uptick in crime. Still, people were back on board during Wednesday’s rush hour, uneasy, but still hanging on.

In Sunset Park, where the shooting took place, regular riders said they were feeling shaken. “I feel very unsettled,” said a woman who identified herself only as Julie. She grew up in Mexico and Texas but has lived in New York for 18 years. Scarlet Daturam, 20, said she was happy to see an increased police presence, but “it’s not going to stop something like from what happened yesterday.” Daturam is normally in the station around the time of the attack, but stopped for coffee yesterday. “You don’t know that this is not just a warning for something bigger, which is always scary,” she said.

Another rider, Faiza Anasseri, echoed that sense of shattered safety. “I saw some guy inside has a bag and I kept looking at it,” Anasseri said. Other riders referenced the spate of recent violence. “I’m scared now because you know they have been pushing people in the train tracks and stuff like that. I’m always kind of watching, if someone is coming close to me, I look. It’s not fun,” said Ghislaine Ng, 65.

A day after the shooting, regular riders said the subway seemed quieter than usual. Waiting for a train into Manhattan at the station where the shooting occurred, Mary Yu said the platform seemed quiet compared to previous days. “It’s stressful. It’s so empty.” Like other riders, Yu noticed a bigger police presence the day after the shooting.

Angela Parker described feeling some anxiety. “I live nearby [and] when it happened, all I heard was helicopters and cops.”

Abel Cuatutle, 37, said he rides the train to work everyday. Cuatutle, who is from Mexico, said he is normally on the train at the time the attack occurred but he was late yesterday. Still, he said he wasn’t scared. “Life has to go on,” he said. “We cannot live scared in a place like New York.” Another rider, Shang Wei, moved to the neighborhood two years ago. Crime, he said, is more common now, much of it targeted at Asian Americans. “After covid, it’s gotten a lot worse for Asians,” he said. “As an Asian person on the subway, it sucks ... the best thing we can do is stick together.”

But many who were out and about Wednesday also acknowledged that life will go on. Outside the entrance for the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Abel Chino, 50, had returned with his food cart, selling tamales to commuters — in the area where he was standing on Tuesday morning when the attack took place. The police tape gone, Chino and others in the neighborhood were trying to get back to normal.

