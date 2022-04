In Sight Perspective Close Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences Photos of Venice’s over-the-top Il Ballo del Doge The curtain behind which the party takes place at the Great School of Santa Maria della Misericordia, Venice, on Feb. 22, 2020. (Filippo Venturi)

For four years, Italian photographer Filippo Venturi documented the Il Ballo del Doge, or the Doge’s Ball, in Venice. If you’re like me, you probably never heard of the event. It is an over-the-top masquerade ball held for more than two decades in conjunction with the world-famous Carnival of Venice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Il Ballo del Doge is replete with period costumes, acrobats, food and other luxurious forms of entertainment. You can enjoy all of this if you can afford the price of admission, which Venturi told In Sight hovers somewhere between 1,000 to 4,000 euros.

Aside from being a showcase for conspicuous consumption, Venturi says the event is also a significant moneymaking event, raking in a few million euros gleaned from hotel reservations, restaurant meals and water taxi rides.

Every year, the ball is centered around a new theme, organized by Atelier Antonio Sautter, who also designs the guests’ costumes. According to Venturi, Sautter created the spectacle in 1994 after an idea sprung to life while working with Terry Jones of Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

If you think these photos might bear a slight resemblance to, say, Stanley Kubrick’s last film, “Eyes Wide Shut,” you’ve hit the bull's eye. Venturi told In Sight that Sautter collaborated with Kubrick to create some of that film’s famous masks.

The event was forced to go on hiatus for a year because of the pandemic but came back in February. Here’s what the website had to say ahead of the reopening of the event:

“It’s time to book your night of dreams, pomp, art and magic … time to leave behind the darkness that has obscured our lives and break the bars that have held us in check. Leave your comfort zone and put on a sumptuous period costume. A sartorial expression of the high Venetian craftsmanship of which Antonia Sautter is an exceptional interpreter.

“Cross the threshold of absolute creativity and love for beauty; an alternative universe awaits you, inhabited by artists and acrobats, masks, unexpected decor, sumptuous floral arrangements and regal table settings.”

If you can’t afford a ticket, have no fear, Venturi’s photos give us a vivid glimpse of all the pomp and circumstance Il Ballo del Doge has to offer.

