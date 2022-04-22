In Sight Perspective Close Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences These impressionistic photos are heavy with the weight of memory From "Cargó," published by Red Hook Editions, 2022. (Igor Posner)

Photographer Igor Posner’s new book “Cargó” (Red Hook Editions, 2022) is a marvelous collection of impressionistic, stream-of-consciousness photos that open a window into his experiences as a migrant. The work bears some resemblance to that of photographers such as Michael Ackerman, Martin Bogren, Antoine d’Agata, Olivier Pin-Fat and Ken Schles, among others.

All of this work shares a diaristic quality, even if each photographer’s subject matter differs. And this work, including Posner’s, often defies easy summarization. I’ll take a cue from some of Posner’s brief text in “Cargó” to try to illuminate what it’s all about for you.

At the end of the book, Posner writes:

“I am not sure if I know what this is fully about. Or perhaps I do, and then I understand it even less, as nothing would be more disappointing than a clear, definitive ‘reading’ of the work. I’m biting my lip. If I were forced to answer, I’d say ‘It’s an exploration of the psyche of migration.’ At least this statement is true to the book’s original intent, as it is to my immigrant experience.”

He goes on to relate how the final form of the book resembles an analogy about memory in Gaston Bachelard’s book “The Poetics of Space.” The analogy goes something like this: Memory is like a three-story house composed of the main floor, which corresponds to everyday reality, the attic, which corresponds to memories we store but don’t revisit every day, and the cellar, which is composed of things that are, as he says, “a part of us but extend beyond the reach of memory or factual record.”

One day, as Posner was waiting for a train in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach, he noticed a woman with a suitcase who reminded him of Bachelard’s analogy, thinking that the woman’s suitcase was a repository of the three kinds of memory. This gave rise to the idea that our memories are an existential container, or cargo, we carry around with us. This cargo then is what Posner’s book is referring to.

I’ve probably oversimplified Posner’s thoughts here, and forgive me if that’s the case. But I do believe that “Cargó” is more impression, or fluid commingling of memory, than it is any kind of concrete representation of fact or experience. Sometimes we can reach toward profundity when we grasp with impressions rather than concrete assertions. “Cargó” is operating in that realm.

Posner’s photos take on many forms and varieties. Sometimes they are reminiscent of photos you might find in family albums, those imperfect, sometimes fading photos that commemorate new experiences or life events. Or they remind one of photos you might send home to show friends or loved ones how life is going.

And then there are photos that seem more introspective and personal: people looking at themselves in reflections, mulling things over, perhaps wondering whether they fit into their new surroundings. Many of Posner’s images have a cinematic feel to them. They’re like collected snippets in a scrapbook you might carry around with you. At times, flipping through the book reminds me of watching, say, Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “The Double Life of Veronique,” or maybe more appropriately “The Decalogue.”

I am in agreement with Posner’s reluctance to assign any definitive meaning to “Cargó.” As a book of impressions, I think that it invites multiple readings that will excavate new meanings each time you flow through the images — they’re like signs and fragments that mirror the multifaceted experiences that migration brings with it.

As a “third-culture kid,” I can relate. I was born in the United States, but I grew up thousands of miles from my native culture, in a Portuguese colony off the coast of China. I was neither a part of my native culture nor integrated into the culture of the place I grew up in. I existed in a state of limbo, suspended between cultures in a third bubble that was entirely its own thing.

The searching, inchoate character of “Cargó” feels very familiar to me. And I imagine it will feel very familiar to people who have had similar experiences. There’s no easy way to talk about what those experiences feel like. Sometimes it’s more effective to try to show what the experience is like. And I think that’s, at least partially, what Posner’s book achieves through its intensely personal evocation of experience and memory.

You can see more of Posner’s work on his website, here. And you can buy the book on the publisher’s website, here.

