In Sight Perspective Close Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences ‘Maybe the secrets of species might protect them from humans in the long run’ Anguilla rostrata No. 8, 2021. (Christine Fitzgerald)

Share this story

Sometimes, it’s better not to know the answer. Humans don’t have a good track record when it comes to protecting nature and its creatures. By not knowing all the answers, maybe the secrets of species might protect them from humans in the long run. At the start of the pandemic, when I embarked on a new photographic project on the majestic St. Lawrence River, I became fascinated with the American eel. A scientist from the River Institute in Cornwall, Ontario, first told me about their plight. It turns out that the eel is one of those great enigmas of nature — one that has eluded naturalists and scientists for centuries.

At one time, the St. Lawrence, with its powerful tides, enormous size and intricate system of tributaries and rivers, was the most important eel habitat in the world. Unfortunately, because of human actions, the eel population has declined at an alarming rate and now is critically endangered. Climate change, contaminants from agriculture and industry, and obstructions to their migration from the Sargasso Sea to Lake Ontario and back have all contributed to the population decline.

Advertisement

The eels were once so plentiful that a Jesuit missionary traveling along the St. Lawrence in the mid-17th century wrote that the number of eels exceeded all beliefs. Today, eels are a symbolic link to the health of the planet, to our past and our future, to life and death.

Humans have studied eels for centuries, yet we still don’t much about them. We don’t know how, and exactly where they breed, where they go to die and how they know when it’s time to travel thousands of miles back to the Sargasso Sea to spawn. It’s their astonishing journey thousands of miles back to their birthplace that first captivated me — that inexplicable pull of past generations hardwired in their DNA that made me want to learn more about eels.

Advertisement

Until recently, I had never seen an eel. I remember my French Canadian mother telling me that her family ate eels from the Richelieu River during the Depression. She told me that when her mother fried an eel, it still moved in the pan. That image was seared into my brain. And so, it was no surprise that when I thought of eels, they were slimy and revolting snakelike creatures — a ghostlike sea monster that lived in the depths of darkness in rivers and oceans.

Over time, my perception changed, and I realized they were actually beautiful with an ethereal quality to them. It is this quality that I wanted to capture with my photographs. My photographs were captured at the Saunder’s Hydro Dam, a dam on the St. Lawrence River on the border between the United States and Canada, located between Massena, N.Y., and Cornwall, Ontario. I also traveled to ground zero for eel fishing in Quebec in Kamouraska and then followed scientists tagging eels in Cornwall.

Christine Fitzgerald is a photographic artist based in Ottawa. You can see more of her work on her website, here.

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

Advertisement

GiftOutline Gift Article