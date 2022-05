Once upon a time, during the communist era, people would parade through the Maidan, Kyiv’s central square, on the first of May to show support for the Soviet government. Then, in 2004, Ukraine’s road to democracy began in the same square, with hundreds of thousands of people protesting the presidential election results, widely thought to be rigged. And in 2014, the square became the locus of events that gave rise to permanent pro-Western changes in Ukraine.