In Sight Curiosity drives the eloquence of this book’s images From “Rabbit/Hare,” published by Deadbeat Club. (David Billet and Ian Kline)

On several occasions, I’ve been asked what qualities make a good photo editor or photographer. And my answer is pretty simple. I think the chief thing that makes one “good” at either of these is curiosity. Of course, there are many other qualities that contribute, such as organizational skills and being able to communicate effectively with a wide variety of people, including colleagues. But I think that without curiosity, the quality of your work will suffer.

David Billet and Ian Kline are two photographers whose book, “Rabbit/Hare” (Deadbeat Club, 2020), is a shining example of the effect of having a boundless sense of curiosity.

The duo, who were students at Baltimore’s highly regarded art school Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), set out on a road trip to Texas, where they took the photos that are in “Rabbit/Hare.”

Texas has always occupied a special place in U.S. culture, with the saying “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” the Dallas Cowboys, their cheerleaders, Presidents George H.W. and W. Bush, barbecue, Tex Mex and on and on. It’s also become pretty prominent in our national discourse on issues including abortion, education and gun control.

All of that charges anything about representation of the state and its people with a certain amount of politics. That weight is just there, whether it is intentional or not. And you can say that is the case with Billet and Kline’s book to some extent. But again, I think that what really drives the beauty of the book is a sense of serendipity that comes only from a deeply curious spirit.

A couple of things about this book propelled me to want to highlight it here. First and foremost is the book itself. It’s a wonderful tale of black-and-white vignettes, full of the bounty and mystery of life.

You witness this through the book’s photographs — a bird perching on a car mirror, a cat stretched out and up toward another bird, trees bathed in the soft haze of sunlight, a man standing shirtless in a field, and wrestlers tangled up on the ground.

Fellow photographer Tim Carpenter’s essay at the end of the book includes a particularly nice description of “Rabbit/Hare”:

“But here’s the thing: these photographs do not derive their palpable form from mere subject matter. Rather, they are charged by the sensibilities of their makers, as those makers came to account of their intuitions with clarity and resolve through the act of making. “Which is to say that the things in this book are pictures. And thus not wholly describable in words. “They are not their subject matter; they are new things in the world: a set of relationships that never existed in the world: the unique gifts of the camera when employed by idiosyncratic human selves. “Which uniqueness paradoxically makes them universal.”

Now, back to serendipity. The other reason I’m writing about a two-year-old book today is that a few months ago, I discovered a hidden gem in Baltimore.

Nestled in the basement of a building cater-cornered to the 29th Street Tavern sits a bookstore entirely devoted to photobooks. Baltimore Photo Space is one of very few bookstores I have ever come across that revolves around photography.

There are Dashwood Books in New York City and Spaces Corners in Pittsburgh, but there was nothing like either of those in the Baltimore-Washington region. Kyle Myles felt the same way and decided to do something about it by opening Baltimore Photo Space in October 2020.

It was mostly an online endeavor until the basement space opened in July. Since then, it has quickly become a special place to many in the “photo community.” Myles runs the shop with his girlfriend, Victoria Hardy. They’re both self-taught photographers who are passionate photobook collectors — it only makes sense they’d run such an incredible place.

The store is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While you’re there, you can take in what Myles says will be a rotating selection of prints that will last two or three months. Right now, you can view a selection of prints from “Rabbit/Hare.”

It’s always wonderful when a bunch of seemingly unrelated things come together to form something wonderful. Two MICA students went on a road trip to Texas and created a book available at a little bookstore in the Remington neighborhood where you can also feast your eyes on several exquisite prints taken directly from its pages. Serendipity, indeed.

You can buy “Rabbit/Hare” on the publisher’s website. Or you can head to Baltimore and grab it at BPS while taking in the prints.

