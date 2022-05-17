In Sight Photos from the 1990s on abortion show how the present is like the past Operation Rescue, outside the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden, New York City, July 1992. (Meg Handler)

Politico published a leaked draft memo earlier this month, penned by Justice Samuel Alito and circulated inside the Supreme Court, that would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights.

Not unexpectedly, the leaked opinion threw fuel on the fire of an already precarious national landscape. In the wake of the leak, protests by abortion rights and antiabortion activists alike have sprouted up, including last weekend's countrywide abortion rights protests.

The protests are reminiscent of those from decades ago, when the abortion conversation was in full swing.

Photographer Meg Handler dove into her archives and uncovered a trove of images she had forgotten about. Taken in the 1990s, Handler’s photos look at the turmoil surrounding the Supreme Court’s decision on Planned Parenthood v. Casey which reaffirmed Roe v. Wade.

The conversation around abortion rights has always been a lightning rod for extreme emotions in this country. Today isn’t much different than years ago.

What follows is a selection of those photos along with Handler’s thoughts about them.

“On June 29, 1992, the Supreme Court of the United States reaffirmed Roe v. Wade in its decision on Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Beginning with the annual March for Life in Washington in January, these photographs document the lead-up to and the aftermath of the Court’s decision.”

“Since I began photographing the pro-choice and pro-life movements (as they were referred to in the early 90s), the language of how we talk about abortion has changed. How abortion rights language has been framed is relevant, as is the visual language of the pro and antiabortion rights movements. While modes for the dissemination of images have changed due to technology and cultural shifts, the visual language of the fight for and against abortion rights has remained fairly consistent.”

“My intention for this work was to make a historical record. I was also deeply inspired by the dynamism and dedication of the activism on both sides of the abortion issue. Furthermore, it was important for me to balance my coverage. I started making photographs of the antiabortion movement to try to understand why they were so intent in their efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

“Operation Rescue’s presence at the demonstrations I photographed was minimally aggressive, consisting of prayer circles near women’s clinics and the use of theatrical tactics that included carrying bloody baby dolls and signage with gory images of allegedly aborted fetuses. At times their way of protesting could be quiet and prayerful, but it was also performative and often absurd. I wanted to capture these conflicting ideas in a way that was respectful and illustrative of that absurdity.”

“As we sit at the precipice of overturning Roe, these photographs provide a nuanced view of the battle to maintain abortion rights in the United States.”

You can see more of Handler’s work on her website, here.

