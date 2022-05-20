“One minute you’re twenty-five and kissing in the car, beginning the intoxicating dance of falling in love, and suddenly, ten years go by, and you’re raising a child and reckoning with the knowledge that this is it, this is what you chose, this is your life.”

And then you realize how lucky you are, and how fragile it all is, this existence we find ourselves in. All of the small things — gestures of attention, of caring, of presence — emerge to you as the significant things they have always been. Love was hiding in the shadow of the everyday, there all along, waiting for your eyes to adjust.

It is being the first call, the last stop.

It is showing up, making the choice to be present, to stay when things are hard. It is a commitment to looking inward and learning how to be more vulnerable, less reactive. It is an accumulation of memories, a holding of history.

The thing about love, though, is that it is not the same as desire. The newness fades, the mystery evolves into a deep knowing. A series of everyday, banal moments — interspersed with exceptional ones — both joyful and difficult — add up to something much larger than the sum of their parts.”