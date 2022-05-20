The best of books, or movies, or music, is always something more than what they purport to be about. Jess Dugan’s book “Look at me like you love me” (MACK, 2022) is no exception.
Interspersed among the lovingly evocative portraits and occasional self-portrait are what seem to be diary entries touching on memories and thoughts about mortality and love and, well, life. This is where the work breaks from being about anything specific, queerness in this case, and flows into the universal.
As it turns out, love, life and death really don’t play favorites. No matter your skin color, sexual orientation or ideological bent, we all experience these fundamental building blocks of life. And each of us, going through these universal parts of life, deserves to “be seen.”
When you step back and experience “Look at me like you love me” as a collection of universalities that bind us all together, it transcends any easy, quick or tidy characterization.
On one hand, it functions as a book of gorgeously sensitive portraits of queer love. But then, below the surface, when you dig, it becomes a meditation about what it means to be alive and to fight and kick through the deep difficulties of life.
The following diary entry, nestled between two of the many delicate, luminous portraits in the book, is a good example:
“One minute you’re twenty-five and kissing in the car, beginning the intoxicating dance of falling in love, and suddenly, ten years go by, and you’re raising a child and reckoning with the knowledge that this is it, this is what you chose, this is your life.”And then you realize how lucky you are, and how fragile it all is, this existence we find ourselves in. All of the small things — gestures of attention, of caring, of presence — emerge to you as the significant things they have always been. Love was hiding in the shadow of the everyday, there all along, waiting for your eyes to adjust.It is being the first call, the last stop.It is showing up, making the choice to be present, to stay when things are hard. It is a commitment to looking inward and learning how to be more vulnerable, less reactive. It is an accumulation of memories, a holding of history.The thing about love, though, is that it is not the same as desire. The newness fades, the mystery evolves into a deep knowing. A series of everyday, banal moments — interspersed with exceptional ones — both joyful and difficult — add up to something much larger than the sum of their parts.”
We are, all of us, no matter what we look like or whom we love, much more than the sum of our parts. It’s always an opportune moment to be reminded of that. Maybe one day we won’t need to be reminded as often as we do now, today, every day.
