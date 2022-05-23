In Sight These surreal photos are an exploration of trauma and patriarchal violence “Fireflies is intergalactic, it grapples with science fiction and the fantastical; it provides a way of envisaging your world now and your world in another dimension, a space of freedom and transcendence. I see this as a brave new world where survivors of domestic violence can find themselves in a space that is their own, one they can build and nurture.” (Poulomi Basu, from “Fireflies”)

In 2020, Poulomi Basu, an Indian transmedia artist, was awarded the Autograph/Lightwork Residency. She used it to continue working on her series in progress, “Fireflies.” Until June 4, a solo exhibition of that work is on display at Autograph gallery in London. The images in Basu’s “Fireflies” are influenced by magical realism and, more importantly, experiences of trauma and patriarchal violence.

A news release from the gallery says of the work:

“The artist and her mother feature prominently throughout the exhibition, oscillating between lone figures isolated in the vast expanse of sublime terrain to delicately composed portraits in which their bodies embrace. This intimate dialogue visualizes how matrilineal history has been shaped through the bloodlines of collective experience, taking the viewer through a tender journey of generational healing. Inspired by magical realism, ecofeminism and dystopian science fiction, Basu carefully orchestrates her images against the celestial beauty of the natural world. She weaves together the real and the fantastical to create a charged psychological landscape: capturing moments of love and closeness, the intensity of traumatic memory, and experiences that cannot be put into words.”

You might be familiar with Basu’s work from any number of previous well-received collections, including “Centralia,” “Blood Speaks” and “To Conquer Her Land.” Basu’s work touches on similar themes and has become well-known for its advocacy of the rights of marginalized women.

Basu is an extraordinarily talented artist, and this shows through “Fireflies.” Her work has always been thought-provoking, but not in any easy way. Much of the time, particularly in “Centralia,” she presents us with a tangle of metaphors, similes and synecdoches that serve as a guide on our own journey through the work.

“Fireflies” is an impassioned, vivid and intensely personal reckoning and struggle with what we might call the “status quo.” It is the result of the imprints of living in the world we encounter but don’t necessarily shape. Basu’s work seeks to turn that paradigm on its head to begin to create a more equitable, favorable and stable world for all.

You can see more of Basu’s work on her website, here. And you can find out more about Autograph and this exhibition on its website, here.

