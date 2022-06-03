In Sight This photographer spent years documenting the everyday poetry of Paris From "Belleville," published by Stanley/Barker. (Thomas Boivin)

Can photographs swoon? I mean, they aren’t people, although they can be of people. Hmm. I think they can. The photographs in Thomas Boivin’s book “Belleville” (Stanley/Barker, 2022), a lyrical examination of his Paris neighborhood, seem to back me up on this. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It seems a necessary luxury right now to get lost in something for no other reason than it brings you pleasure and joy. The infinite loop of dismal headlines has created a collective depression that needs to be burst through every now and then for a small respite. “Belleville” comes along at the perfect time.

Boivin presents us with a collection of photographs imbued with a subtle beauty. I’ve visited Paris only once, but it was such a great experience. No doubt I was searching for the vision I had constructed from my youthful readings of Camus and Sartre and my encounters with films like “Amélie” and, my favorite, “The 400 Blows.”

I know that’s not a real understanding of Paris. It’s a fantasy made up of surface impressions. And I think it’s just fine. One of my favorite quotes, paraphrased, comes from French photographer Lise Sarfati. She has talked about how her process of building stories and projects is one of creating her own universe that she can inhabit. I love that. And I think that’s precisely what Boivin has done in “Belleville.”

Boivin spent more than a decade wandering through his neighborhood, camera in hand, pausing here and there to record a delicate, gauzy landscape, or a shabby-chic storefront, or the pensive look of a black-clad woman, hair piled lazily atop her head, who, rewind a few decades, wouldn’t be out of place in one of Brassai’s depictions of this romantic city.

We all bring our own baggage to the things we see, and that colors our interpretations. Sometimes the interpretation is accurate; sometimes it flares out wildly and may be relevant only to the viewer. “Belleville” is the kind of book that lends itself to a multiplicity of readings, like a novel, a short story or, yes, a film.

Boivin acknowledges that the photographs don’t necessarily correspond to an “accurate” portrayal of Paris:

“I started to photograph its streets and people as soon as I moved there, and kept photographing for years. Photographing people, above all, was what I found meaningful. Although the photographs hardly depict the city, I find they convey the sensation that I had, walking the streets of Belleville: A mixture of beauty and decay, of joyful moments and sadness, the warm feeling of light and the bitter sweet sensation that one can experience walking around all day, searching for a stranger’s eyes.”

Now is as good a time as ever to retreat into a journey of sensations that can transport us. Sit back, relax and get lost in the universe that Boivin conjures in “Belleville.” It’s worth it.

