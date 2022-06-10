Arley, 16, is an empirical urban dancer and is studying to become a systems technician. (Carolina Navas Gutiérrez/Carolina Navas Gutierrez) In Sight Here are the winners of the inaugural WILPF photo competition

Share this story

A couple of months ago, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) revealed the winners of its inaugural photography competition exploring militarized masculinities and alternatives. The competition is part of a program called “Countering Militarized Masculinities: Mobilizing Men for Feminist Peace.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This year’s winner is Colombian photographer Carolina Navas Gutiérrez. She won for her project “Nos miran” (which translates to “They gaze upon us”), which she describes in these words:

“My series of portraits of young Afro-Colombians reveals how, through dance and music, they confront a reality charged with violence, lack of opportunities and abandonment. I fixed my gaze on the men, because they are the ones who mainly make up the armed groups such as the army, the paramilitaries, common criminals or the guerrillas who have a strong presence in Tumaco, one of the most violent municipalities in Colombia.

“In this hostile context, these young artists are like flowers in the desert. Much is said about the problem of drug trafficking worldwide and the damage that drugs do to young people in First World countries. Little or nothing is said about the thousands of young Colombians that suffer from violence, poverty and fear related to the drug trade. For me it is important to contribute in some way to making this problem visible, and to remember the communities that find their own ways of resisting the hostile contexts where they have lived.”

In addition to the main award, WILPF announced that two photographers received honorable mentions: Lauren Justice and Pedram Pirnia. Justice’s project is a collection of portraits and interviews with perpetrators of domestic violence along with their counselor, titled, “What Would I have Done If I Would Have Killed Her That Night?” Pirnia, a former humanitarian aid worker, was recognized for a single image from Afghanistan called “Classroom with a Gun.”

This competition comes at a time when the notion of militarized masculinities demands new scrutiny, especially in the wake of the war in Ukraine and unrelenting gun violence in the United States. As jury chair Pete Muller put it, “The relationship between masculinity and violence is as pressing as ever. We need meaningful, complex conversation about it. I think this contest helps push the discourse forward.”

Along with National Geographic’s Muller, this year’s panel of judges were photojournalist Donna Ferrato, Washington Post photographer jahi chikwendiu, National Geographic’s Latin America lead Gael Almeida, Time magazine’s Paul Moakley, the Atlantic Monthly’s visuals editor Jehan Jillani and conceptual artist Tasha Dougé.

Each of this year’s winners will receive a financial contribution that will be presented at an exhibition of their work later this year.

The WILPF is the oldest women’s peace-building organization in the world, with secretariat offices in Geneva and New York and constituted membership organizations in nearly 50 countries. WILPF plays a leadership role in feminist movements across the world, especially those working to address conflict and promote peace. Over the past few years, WILPF has strengthened its focus on mobilizing men for feminist peace in collaboration with the MenEngage Alliance.

You can find out more about WILPF on its website.

In Sight is The Washington Post’s photography blog for visual narrative. This platform showcases compelling and diverse imagery from staff members and freelance photographers, news agencies and archives. If you are interested in submitting a story to In Sight, please complete this form.

GiftOutline Gift Article