In Sight A look at one of Italy’s youngest mayors — she’s 15 Past mayors look down from the walls of the town hall in Castel San Pietro Terme at a new generation of leadership, as represented by Michelle Lamieri. (Isabella Franceschini)

Isabella Franceschini studied economics at Italy’s Bologna University and then spent some time traveling the world. It was in that period she began attending photo workshops — and photography became the main focus of her professional life. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Since then, Franceschini has focused on long-term documentary work. Her projects have been featured in national and international publications, including Der Spiegel and Marie Claire. She said she is inspired by the human experience.

In her photo documentary “Becoming a Citizen,” Franceschini explores the civic education and service of teenager Michelle Lamieri, one of Italy’s youngest mayors.

I’ll let Franceschini describe her project in her own words:

Michelle Lamieri, 15, is one of the youngest mayors in Italy. But unlike a typical mayor, who oversees a city government, Michelle’s job is to take part in the social life of her town and learn about local issues and how they fit into the broader concepts of citizenship and democracy.

Michelle’s experience is the result of a 1997 law allowing for the participation of Italian children in political bodies through the Children’s Municipal Councils, which are organized in the same way as a typical senior council. Thus, the citizens of the future, together with their educators, who are also part of this project, can develop ideas, exchange approaches and debate freely in compliance with democratic rules.

The children are exposed to local problems and take an active part in the social life of their towns. They learn about integration, tolerance, diversity and equality. The program seeks to instill knowledge of the core values of a democratic country. As U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”

Michelle was elected deputy mayor in 2017, at age 10, and as mayor in 2019 in Castel San Pietro Terme in Bologna, one of 183 municipalities with a Children’s Council, out of a total of more than 7,900 Italian municipalities. Other countries such as France, Switzerland and Croatia have developed similar models of youth civic participation and, together with Italy, have created Youth Planet, the European association recognizing the next generations’ role in shaping the future.

In 2021, Michelle became a member of the Regional Youth Assembly for Emilia-Romagna, the first in Italy. The function of the young councilors is to express opinions on ongoing regional measures and formulate proposals to contribute to the protection of human rights for children in Italy. Young councilors have unique perspectives on local issues. They often bring new ideas to the table, and they can be an inexhaustible source of energy and passion for social change.

For millennia, humans have felt the need to live in a society with others. “Man is by nature a political animal,” because the typical form of social life is “poleis,” Aristotle said in the 4th century B.C. “Politics” comes from this ancient Greek word.

These local young change-makers are a new generation of dynamic, diverse and innovative citizens who champion democratic values and are motivated and empowered to organize for a more peaceful and just society. They start absorbing the values of democracy from childhood. They identify with the concept of internationalism and globalism. This is not the divisive politics of the left and the right, but the politics of productive debate. Not long from now, they could make the world a better place to live.

I am convinced that there is a need for aware citizens — for young people who, upon reaching the age of 18, know the Italian Constitution, or at least the 12 articles of the fundamental principles for which our grandparents fought, so that they can exercise the right to vote with conscience — and so that democracy triumphs. This is the happy ending of the story of my project with which I hope to raise awareness — so that more municipal administrations will invest in civic education for the citizens of the future.

