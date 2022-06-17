In Sight ‘Atomic Island’ displays battlements of Cold War and the environment Kulluk Houses. (Ben Huff)

I’ve been meaning for a while now to write something about photographer Ben Huff’s book “Atomic Island” (Fw: Books, 2022), but I keep getting sidetracked by what feels like an onslaught of news: mass shootings, wars, political turmoil. In addition to writing for In Sight, I help out with news coverage across several desks. So, this is belated, but I think Huff’s book is more than worth the belated notice.

“Atomic Island” is an exceedingly interesting book for myriad reasons: The images are superb — that’s the first thing that drew me to the work — and they pull back the curtain on a mysterious Alaskan island in the Pacific Ocean called Adak.

Adak’s intrigue lies in the fact that it was, as the book’s publisher says, “the westernmost physical front in the defense of democracy from 1937 to 1997." Now, you might have already known that, but it was very much news to me — fascinating news.

Huff brings together his own photographs, which he started making on his first trip to the area in 2015, with archival images from its heyday as a U.S. military outpost. The result is a complex portrait of this little known bulwark against threats, perceived and real, to our way of life here in the United States.

While “Atomic Island” was published back in January and reflects on the Cold War era, it is strikingly relevant today — maybe even more so. Huff’s examination of Adak and its place in history as a front in the ongoing battle for democracy is extraordinarily contemporary and apropos.

I suppose if you are a huge history buff, you might have already been familiar with this former U.S. military outpost. According to the publisher: “At the height of the Cold War, six thousand military personnel and their families lived in Adak. In March of 1997, with the Cold War over, the Navy abandoned the island. Today, less than seventy-five people live there amongst the crumbling buildings and fading memory of our past military ambitions.”

During World War II and the Cold War, Adak’s position as a military outpost made it one of the largest cities in Alaska. As a historical relic of those times, it remains interesting. Huff’s photos give us another point of interest: how we, as humans, encroach on nature.

Before it was developed into a military outpost, it was more or less an uninhabited island. Huff’s photos show nature reclaiming the husks of buildings created by humans who were foreign to the area to begin with. For me, this is part of a two-pronged reason to ruminate on the destructive nature of humanity.

On the one hand, we create systems of power that, in order to preserve power, exist to annihilate intruders. But by doing this, in the case of Adak, we also create structures and a way of life that erases natural resources. It’s kind of a no-win situation that raises existential questions about the nature of humankind. Some of the most important questions that works like “Atomic Island” raise are: What kind of people are we? Is this who we want to be? What kind of world do we want to live in?

We’ll only ever grapple with these necessary questions if we are shown the outcomes of our actions — Huff’s work here certainly does that.

You can see more of Huff’s work on his website, here. And you can buy the book here or here.

