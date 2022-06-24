In Sight Photos of derelict U.S. landscapes rooted in sense of isolation, poverty Worcester County, Md. (Ben Marcin)

Photographer Ben Marcin’s latest solo show, “American Derelicts,” at C. Grimaldis Gallery in Baltimore brings together work from three of his ongoing series — “A House Apart,” “Out West” and “Last House Standing.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The work encompasses Baltimore, where Marcin has made his home since the 1970s, to Colorado and even Washington. As disparate as these areas are, he ties it all together through a sense of isolation, poverty and the silent but sure encroachment of time and human destruction.

There’s a cliched saying about photographs: “A picture is worth 1,000 words.” But there’s also a saying that cliches often contain more than a modicum of truth. Both are true here. Marcin’s photos are seemingly simple, but when you stand back and take them all in, you’ll notice that meaning begins to form like the layers of an onion.

This is largely by design. On a recent visit I made to Grimaldis to see the work, Marcin told me that he doesn’t like to hit the viewer over the head with a specific message. He’d prefer that we look at the images and fill in the blanks. But there are ample clues in the images for narratives to be formed.

As I noted before, there is a unifying theme of isolation throughout the images. The very title of the exhibition, “American Derelicts,” pulls few punches in situating the work among a tale of decay and even criminality. Looking at the images, both of those things rise to the surface in the many questions they provoke.

Although it is accomplished with a soft hand, Marcin’s images of forlorn houses in equally forlorn landscapes can be seen as a commentary on the nature of life and how it fades with disuse and neglect. The old becomes decrepit, discarded to make way for something new, whatever that may be. We don’t know. It’s the age-old drama of time’s marching on.

We may know what was once there in these bereft and diminishing landscapes, and that lends an elegiac quality to the work. The making of history is at once a remembrance and an erasure. The land takes back from what our industriousness put there, encroaching on its natural state. The cycle of life, death and rebirth marches on whether we like it or not. Marcin’s camera, whether it be a DSLR or, his preferred method, a large format 4x5, is there to freeze and memorialize it.

Marcin, a German native, relocated to the United States with his family as a young boy. He worked as a software engineer for the government and became a self-taught photographer. His work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally. “American Derelicts” is his third solo show at C. Grimaldis Gallery and is on view until July 7.

